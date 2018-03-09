5 things: Eclectic tastes? We have you covered this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a calm weekend before the storm of St. Patrick's Day revelers descend upon the city. There won't be an abundance of green beer and shamrocks, but still plenty of fun to be had this weekend.

Maya's memoir

Considered a seminal work in American literature, "I Know Why a Caged Bird Sings" recounts how Maya Angelou transcended the racism and prejudice of her childhood (between 1931 and 1946) and how she overcame those obstacles and became a strong, educated and celebrated woman. The memoir turned play will be presented March 9-18 by Prime Stage, New Hazlett on Pittsburgh's North Side.

His name is Kid Rock

In the mood for rock? Or maybe country? Or maybe rap? Good, you're in luck this weekend.

Kid Rock brings his American Rock n Roll Tour to PPG Paints Arena March 10. Expect to hear "Wasting Time," "All Summer Long," "Cowboy" and of course, "Bawitdaba."

Hot music for a cold night

Grammy-award winning clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera is celebrated both for his artistry in Latin jazz and his achievements as a classical composer. He brings his quintet for two shows to the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, March 10 on Pittsburgh's North Side.

A fashionable weekend It's time for a little fashion advice ... from a mole rat. Check out "Wilbur, the Naked Mole Rat's Fashionable Weekend" at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. The museum celebrates one of Mo Willems' most trendy characters Wilbur the Naked Mole Rat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 with a variety of fun activities, including what it takes to create stylish works in the studio and MakeShop. You can't help yourself Motown greats Temptations & Four Tops brings their cadre of hits to Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall March 11. Noted for their success during the 1960s and '70s, and having sold tens of millions of albums, The Temptations are known for a unique blend of voices, flashy wardrobes and sharp choreography. The group has 37 Top 40 hits, including 15 Top 10 hits, 15 number one singles and 17 number one albums. The Four Tops helped establish the Motown Sound that dominated radio air waves during the 1960s. Their first hit, "Baby, I Need Your Loving," in 1964, brought them immediate success, and was followed by No. 1 singles including "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and "It's The Same Old Song."