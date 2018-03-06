Pittsburgh Musical Theater brings 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' to the stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present 'Disney's The Little Mermaid,' based on the hit 1989 musical film, March 15-25 at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Pittsburgh.

Also based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved folk tale, the story introduces the audience to King Triton's youngest daughter, Ariel.

In love with human Prince Eric in the world above the ocean, she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, trading her mermaid's tail for legs and giving up her voice.

Ariel soon finds she needs help from her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Children the world over have learned the musical's songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production stars Larissa Overholt as Ariel, David Toole as Eric, Joe York as Scuttle, Tru Verret-Fleming as Sebastian, Sandy Zwier as Ursula, Nick Mitchell as Grimsby, Lila English and Ben Godley-Fisher, both playing Flounder, Brady Patsy as Triton and J. Alex Nobel as Chef Louis.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, and 2 p.m. March 18 and March 25.

Details: 412-456-6666.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.