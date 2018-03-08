Powdermill Nature Reserve talks trees and more trees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector is planning dual programming on March 11 to educate and entertain both adults and youngsters.

At 2 p.m., the adult science and nature program “Pass the Syrup!” will explore the art of maple sugaring.

According to the reserve's website, participants will learn about the history and process of maple syrup production, as well as see the process in action.

At the same time, a Nature Explorers program for those ages 8-13, “What's That Tree?”, will focus on identifying many different kinds of trees.

Those attending will look at how trees change in their journey skyward, and learn how to determine their ages.

Participants will then head outdoors and put their newly acquired skills to the test.

Details: 724-593-6105 or carnegiemnh.org/visitor/powdermill-nature-reserve/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.