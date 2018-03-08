Carnegie Science Center programs focus on the sun, the moon, the stars
Updated 14 hours ago
Carnegie Science Center , 1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, is offering two upcoming events likely to appeal to stargazers.
A "Space Out! Astronomy Weekend" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10-11 at the facility on the North Side.
Participants will discover how to navigate the stars, get an up-close look at moon rocks and meteorites, have the chance to safely observe the sun, and learn all about telescopes, according to a news release.
Program is free with admission.
Through hands-on activities, they will explore space, learn the latest astronomical news, and travel through the universe in the Buhl Planetarium.
In two showings on March 16, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., "SkyWatch" will be held in the Buhl Planetarium and Observatory, the release adds.
The rain or shine event features a tour of the night sky, planetarium programs, and chats with a team of expert stargazers.
If skies are clear, visitors can head up to the observatory and look for Saturn's rings or details on the lunar surface through the center's 16-inch Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope.
Astronomy experts can bring their own (fully assembled) telescope to share with others, and visit SkyWatch for free.
Cost is $4 for non-members, $2 for members and as an add-on to general admission.
Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.