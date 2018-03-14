Celebrate all things Irish this Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time since 2012, the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade will actually be on St. Patrick's Day this Saturday. While it's the biggest celebration of all things Irish in the area, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the Celts this weekend.

Showing Irish pride

This year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh will be dedicated to late U.S. Ambassador to Ireland and Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney.

Fans, participants and organizers, when asked what their five favorite things are about this annual rite of almost spring, offered a shamrock field full of their favorites. Among them:

• Miss Smiling Irish Eyes. This year it's Madeline Evans of the North Hills, a student at Villanova University. “This speaks for itself.”

• Pittsburgh police pipes and drums

• St. Patrick, as portrayed by Rich O'Malley. ”He dons the vestments and carries a walking stick made of ash. Legend has it that St. Patrick preached so long one time that the ash stock took root and became a tree.”

• Ageless Ceili Club members dancing down the Boulevard of the Allies

• The Irish dogs. Joining the real pooches this year will be the parade's new character mascot, 6-foot-tall Finn the Irish Wolfhound. The mascot's name is a nod to the Celtic tall tale of Finn McCool, a legendary giant said for generations to have created Ireland's Giant's Causeway

Parade day starts at 8 a.m. with Parade Day Mass at St. Patrick's Church in the Strip District.

The parade, the second largest in the U.S., begins at 10 a.m. with 22,000 participants. The parade will proceed from the intersection of Liberty and 11th streets down Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, then down the boulevard to Stanwix Street. Finishing up about 2 p.m. Get all the details at pittsburghirish.org/parade.

After the parade, head to Market Square for Irish Fair in the Square, complete with green beer and music from Bastard Bearded Irishmen and Bloody Seamen. The event is from 1 to 6 p.m.

If you can't make it to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Indiana will host a St. Patrick's Day parade from 11 a.m. to noon.

Music for a good cause

ShamRock-n-Roll: JD and the Squires will present a benefit concert for Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley at 8 p.m. March 17 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont. Tickets are $20 for the show, which includes a drink ticket. Details: theoakstheater.com

Spirit of Ireland Gala: The third annual fundraiser to benefit Irwin's Lamp Theatre will start at 6 p.m. at the Antonelli Event Center, in Irwin. The evening includes cocktails, dinner, entertainment, dancing and more. Tickets are $75. lamptheatre.org

Learn about Irish heritage

Those celebrating their Irish heritage, or who don the green and claim to be a wee bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day, can learn more and discover how to research an Irish family tree at 1 p.m. March 17, as Mt. Pleasant Public Library hosts “Digging Your Shamrock Roots.”

An optional slide and music program will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the 120 S. Church St. site.

According to Irwin genealogist Donna Jordan, one in nine Americans actually has some Irish ancestry. She will discuss the social and economic upheavals that sent millions of Irish immigrants to North America and all over the world.

Pre-registration is required by calling 724-547-3850.

Family fun

• Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh will host free activites and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17, including face painting, balloon art, bean bag toss and festive tunes of strolling violinist, Steven Vance.

• Parade Fest in Market Square will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with performances by the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, The Low Kings, and Irish dance performances from Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance and the Pittsburgh Ceili Club. After 1 p.m., the square turns a little less family friendly, with beer flowing freely.