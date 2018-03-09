Fallingwater, Wright's woodland treasure, open for tours

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As spring begins arriving, albeit slowly, in the Laurel Highlands, Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater will open again for public tours, beginning on today.

The March 10 opening marks the Mill Run, Fayette County, site's 55th season, according to a news release.

Designed by Wright as a vacation home for Pittsburgh's Kaufmann family, the house is designated as a National Historic Landmark and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasure.

Traditional hour-long tours are offered daily — except Wednesdays — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 2.

A new exhibition will open April 1 in the Speyer Gallery, highlighting the pre-Fallingwater era when the property and surrounding land were used as a camp by Masons and Kaufmann's Department Store employees, the release states.

Specialty tours include a two-hour, in-depth tour, during which photography is permitted, and warmer month options include focus, brunch and sunset tours including dining on a private terrace.

As part of its commitment to education, Fallingwater offers adults a two-night intensive seminar, Insight/Onsite, along with other educational opportunities for various age groups.

Those interested in volunteering for the 2018 season may contact Marie Woof at 724-329-7826 or email mwoof@paconserve.org

Details: 724-329-8501 or fallingwater.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.