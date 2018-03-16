Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
National Aviary highlights makers, seeks artists for fall art show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Lindsay Wright of Greenfield is among the makers who will participate in the National Aviary's Wings & Wildlife Art Show in November.
Cheryl Tracy, Maris Bondi, Jane Dixon during Wings & Wildlife Opening Black Tie Soirée & Benefit Auction at the National Aviary's 2016 event.
Allison Glancey of Friendship, with illustrations, attends a recent National Aviary event announcing selection of makers and seeking artists for its Wings & Wildlife Art Show.
Among the makers selected for November's National Aviary Wings & Wildlife Art Show is glass and jewelry artist Sarah Cohen of Bloomfield.
April Minech of Sheridan, painter and illustrator, is among the winners of the National Aviary Maker Challenge who will exhibit in November's Wings & Wildlife Art Show.
The National Aviary is kicking off its fourth annual Wings & Wildlife Art Show application process, inviting artists from around the country to submit work for consideration in the Nov. 2-4 show.

Approximately 40 artists will be selected to include their work in the show, according to a news release.

That number includes 18 makers selected for the National Aviary Maker Challenge, a collaborative effort with Bridgeway Capital's Craft Business Accelerator and MONMADE.

Those local artists will showcase their conservation-based products, inspired by aviary birds, which will be sold in the aviary's gift shop. Those sales contribute to the makers' entrepreneurial opportunities, says Robin Weber, Aviary spokeswoman.

"This collaboration has challenged the makers and our staff to bring our birds' message to life in unique ways, and has brought the work of many talented local makers to our gift shops to showcase and promote these one-of-a-kind gifts. Now we have a chance to extend this program to an even wider audience as we feature these makers in our 2018 Wings & Wildlife Art Show," says Cheryl Tracy, aviary executive director, in a release.

Additional candidates from around the country who work in stained glass, photography, ceramics, jewelry, painting and other mediums can enter the call for artists.

At least 75 percent of their work must center on wildlife and nature, according to guidelines. A jury will select winners to exhibit and sell their work during the fall event, beginning with the opening soiree and benefit auction, a ticketed aviary fundraiser, on Nov. 2, followed by a public art show and marketplace Nov. 3-4.

Artist application deadline is April 30.

Details: aviary.org/call-for-artists

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

