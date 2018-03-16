5 things: Celebrating Mr. Rogers, women, dance, kids and St. Patrick
Updated 7 hours ago
Happy weekend! We welcome spring in a few scant days, but until then ... there's lots going on in the 'Burgh. Oh, and lest we forget, it's St. Patrick's Day. Cheers to the leprechaun in all of us.
Happy birthday, neighbor
Fred Rogers is a beloved icon for Pittsburgh and has been a bedrock for Children's Museum of Pittsburgh since its inception — as an adviser, a mentor and a friend. The museum continues to memorialize Fred's wonderful and meaningful work, as well as help today's children and families better relate to his many invaluable messages.
Celebrate Mr. Roger's birthday at the museum with special events from March 17-20. Activities include a birthday party, meet and greets with favorites like Daniel Tiger and Mr. McFeely, as well as hands-on fun.
Gather up the ladies
Don't miss the Pittsburgh Women's Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on March 18 from noon-4:30 p.m.
The expo features professionals in the Health & Fitness, Food & Fashion and Decorating & Decor areas.
Choreographers (from left) Amanda Cochrane, Cooper Verona, Julia Erickson, William Moore, Jessica McCann, JoAnna Schmidt and Yoshiaki Nakano.
Not 1, not 2 ... 7 world premieres
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents seven inventive world premieres created by emerging choreographers among its own company dancers: Amanda Cochrane, Julia Erickson, Yoshiaki Nakano, Jessica McCann, William Moore, JoAnna Schmidt and Cooper Verona. Experience the artistry and athleticism of ballet from new angles and support the next generation of dance makers. There will be two different programs, each featuring different choreographers.
Stay Woke
The Andy Warhol Museum's Youth Invasion 2018: Stay Woke features teens' unique take on Andy Warhol's artwork, with their points of view, ideas and creative expressions energizing the entire museum. The March 16-23 event highlights youth performers in the museum's entrance space, theater, and galleries, as well as presents an exhibition of youth artwork.
The museum website states: "Our Youth Arts Council chose "stay woke" as the theme for the museum's Youth Art Exhibition, presented in conjunction with Youth Invasion 2018 . A call for youth artists asked for work created in response to the current political climate, social justice issues, and activism from their point of view. The results of these efforts spanned a range of schools, age groups, backgrounds and perspectives."
Our thanks to Trebuchet Consulting for making Finn possible!!! #Pittsburgh #StPatricksDayParade pic.twitter.com/jDUu7GMDgZ— Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade (@PghStPatsParade) March 13, 2018
Wearin' o' the green
Come on, admit it. You want to pull that old green shamrock shirt/sweater/sweatshirt out of the back of the closet and head downtown Saturday for the 10 a.m. parade.
Go right ahead! Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day, right? Of course, the parade is the biggest draw, but there's lots of other cool things to see and do to celebrate St. Patrick, too. Check out a few more here .
And if green beer holds no attraction, how about a giant potato?
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.