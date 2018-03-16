5 things: Celebrating Mr. Rogers, women, dance, kids and St. Patrick

Gather up the ladies

Don't miss the Pittsburgh Women's Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on March 18 from noon-4:30 p.m.

The expo features professionals in the Health & Fitness, Food & Fashion and Decorating & Decor areas.

Not 1, not 2 ... 7 world premieres

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents seven inventive world premieres created by emerging choreographers among its own company dancers: Amanda Cochrane, Julia Erickson, Yoshiaki Nakano, Jessica McCann, William Moore, JoAnna Schmidt and Cooper Verona. Experience the artistry and athleticism of ballet from new angles and support the next generation of dance makers. There will be two different programs, each featuring different choreographers.

Stay Woke

The Andy Warhol Museum's Youth Invasion 2018: Stay Woke features teens' unique take on Andy Warhol's artwork, with their points of view, ideas and creative expressions energizing the entire museum. The March 16-23 event highlights youth performers in the museum's entrance space, theater, and galleries, as well as presents an exhibition of youth artwork.

The museum website states: "Our Youth Arts Council chose "stay woke" as the theme for the museum's Youth Art Exhibition, presented in conjunction with Youth Invasion 2018 . A call for youth artists asked for work created in response to the current political climate, social justice issues, and activism from their point of view. The results of these efforts spanned a range of schools, age groups, backgrounds and perspectives."

Our thanks to Trebuchet Consulting for making Finn possible!!! #Pittsburgh #StPatricksDayParade pic.twitter.com/jDUu7GMDgZ — Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade (@PghStPatsParade) March 13, 2018

Wearin' o' the green

Come on, admit it. You want to pull that old green shamrock shirt/sweater/sweatshirt out of the back of the closet and head downtown Saturday for the 10 a.m. parade.

Go right ahead! Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day, right? Of course, the parade is the biggest draw, but there's lots of other cool things to see and do to celebrate St. Patrick, too. Check out a few more here .

And if green beer holds no attraction, how about a giant potato?