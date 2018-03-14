Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Really, Boston? Pittsburgh hasn't let a little snow stop its St. Patrick's Day parades

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
People walk past rows of snow-covered cars Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Marginal Street in Boston.
Associated Press
Boston's mayor says the latest winter storm could force the cancellation of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday. To which Pittsburgh says: Wimps!

Boston experienced blizzard conditions Tuesday, with officials estimating nearly 2 feet of snow fell in parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.

In 1993, the snow started falling in Pittsburgh Friday night, and hit blizzard conditions on Saturday morning, just as the parade kicked off in downtown. Over the course of the day, 23.6 inches fell in Pittsburgh, but the St. Patrick's Day Parade went on as usual, although the number of spectators was down considerably.

The 1956 Pittsburgh parade was officially canceled on Friday, March 16, due to an impending snowstorm. But on Saturday, an impromptu parade stepped off despite 9 inches of snow, according to pittsburghirish.org. The police chief chastised the marchers for having the parade, but after seeing more than 200 men marking, he relented and joined in.

This year's Pittsburgh parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday. The weather is predicted as generally favorable, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 46.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday no decision has been made yet, but at minimum, the parade route may be altered depending on the snowfall.

"We'll play it by ear and see as we go through the next few days," Walsh said.

The Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade, organized by the Allied War Veterans' Council of South Boston, brings between 600,000 and 1 million people to the city each year.

The parade route was shortened last year due to a snowstorm

