Headed to the NCAA tourney? Here's what to do in Pittsburgh between games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh is expecting an influx of people this weekend for first and second round games in the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship at PPG Paint Arena.

We're here to help you navigate the city, particularly in the downtown area and nearby, and all there is to do in it.

PARKING

The first games on Thursday are at 12:15 p.m., so if you're coming into town, you're going to be competing for parking spaces with everyday workers.

Parking is available in and around the arena, although the arena's West Lot is open to monthly leases. For more information on event parking, call 412-804-3371.

Here's a look at parking options:

Visitors also can take the T light-rail system from outlying areas, or even just from the North Shore, where the stadium lots have ample parking. Get off at the Steel Plaza station and head up the hill to the arena.

WHAT TO DO

If you're in town to catch both rounds of the tournament, then you might have some free time on Friday and Saturday.

Watch more games

Head to the new City Works sports bar in Market Square, where televisions surround the room. Or head across the Allegheny River to Jerome Bettis' Grille 360 . Even though it's dedicated to football fans, there's likely to be a little basketball on the televisions. Both locations serve upscale bar food and full dinners.

Get some culture:

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Ballet and Pittsburgh Symphony will be performing world premieres in downtown's Cultural District.

Robin Abramson and Anthony Heald in Pittsburgh Public Theater's "Heisenberg." Photo by Michael Henninger

Or you can take in a play at Pittsburgh Public Theater . "Heisenberg" is a boy meets girl story with a twist. It stars Anthony Heald, who you might remember as Dr. Chilton in "The Silence Of The Lambs."

Have a laugh

Arcade Comedy Theater has shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. They recently moved to a new updated location at 943 Liberty Ave. Of you can make your way to Homestead, where Craig Shoemaker will be performing Thursday through Saturday at the Pittsburgh Improv .

Get your Irish on

Of course, the big event is Saturday morning, when the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. downtown. (By the way, all parking bets are off on Saturday morning. Take public transportation if at all possible).

On Friday night, Club Cafe on Pittsburgh's South Side will host its seventh annual The Calm Before the Storm — A Night of Irish Traditional Music and Song with Mark Dignam & Friends.

Museums and more museums

If you walk across the Andy Warhol Bridge over the Allegheny River, you'll be heading straight for the Andy Warhol Museum . From 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, the museum offers half-price admission and a cash bar for its Good Fridays.

"The Wizard of Oz" is on the screen at the Rangos Giant Cinema.

Once you're on the North Side, check out the Carnegie Science Center , where you can see the stars at the Buhl Planetarium or catch a show at the new Rangos Giant Cinema. "The Wizard of Oz" will be shown on the giant screen at 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

If you're looking for something more unusual, you'll want to visit the Mattress Factory on Sampsonia Way on the North Side. This multi-building site focuses on installation art. This weekend, CorningWorks is presenting an original dance performance, "The Glue Factory Project," nightly in the museum.

WHERE TO EAT

If you're coming in from out of town, you have to have a Primanti Bros. sandwich. It's kinda the law here. There's a location in Market Square, or you can head to the original in the Strip District. But our famous sandwich with fries on top is, by far, not the only option in town.

Want a burger?

BRGR is on Liberty Avenue and Burgatory is just across the river. Eat 'n Park's newest venture, Hello Bistro , offers salads and a variety of burgers. There's a location on Forbes Avenue, downtown.

Fine dining

Within the downtown triangle, there are way too many excellent restaurants to list here. A few we like include:

Braddock's American Brasserie at the Renaissance Hotel — Classic American cuisine

NOLA on the Square in Market Square — Nouveau Creole

Tako on Sixth Street — Upscale and unusual tacos

The Irish Breakfast at The Commoner in the new Hotel Monaco, Downtown, features "Irish Boiling bacon." Photo from Tribune-Review file

The Commoner at Hotel Monaco — Gastropub serving farm-to-table eats with a British spin

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh on Fifth Avenue — Italian

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has a full list of restaurants within walking distance downtown.

Susan Jones is the Tribune-Review features editor. Reach her at 724-850-1272, sjones@tribweb.com or on Twitter, @SusanJonesTrib