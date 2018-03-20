Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Parts of region under winter storm warning as snow continues 
'Cinderella' a first for Yough High School musical

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Yough Senior High School students will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Cinderella” as their spring musical.

In her 17th year of directing the district's musicals, Tracy Light says “Cinderella” was one of several she considered before making her final selection.

“I think a lot of (the students) were pretty happy. I think this will appeal to most audiences. Little kids know the story. And anyone who knows the classics. It fit with the students and the guidelines we have,” she says.

It's the first time the district will tackle the romantic tale of a young woman forced to serve as her cruel stepmother and mean girl stepsisters' scullery maid.

During a recent rehearsal, students busily work on stage sets.

Thrones are moved about, cans of paint are opened, and cast members break into character, singing and dancing across the stage.

Junior Samantha Snow steps from behind a curtain clad in a sparkly white ball gown, looking every inch a princess.

“This is my very first musical. I had always wanted to (audition), but I never had the courage to. A lot of my friends encouraged me,” Snow says. “I was pretty flabbergasted when I got cast as (Cinderella). ... It has met and exceeded my expectations and then some.”

Junior Nolan Franks is playing the role of Prince Charming, he says. “This is my fifth (school musical),” he says. “My favorite play was probably last year. We did ‘Seussical' and I was the Cat in the Hat.”

Noting he's often cast in clumsy or funny roles, he's enjoying his turn as a romantic lead. “It's interesting to be more serious, to go after the girl,” he says, grinning.

Senior Kyla Denitti fills the role of the fairy godmother, gently waving her wand over Snow's head during rehearsal. Sophomore Alexa Cipra is practicing her best evil stepmother glare, aiming at her target, “Cinderella.”

Light believes the sweetness and happy ending are appealing to the cast, and the audience will find the familiar tale heartwarming. “It's been fun with this one. We just did ‘Into the Woods' two years ago. This is the feel good version. It's not as dark,” she says.

“Cinderella” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 23-24 and 2:30 p.m. March 25 in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $10, $5 for students, and reserved seats are available by emailing youghdramatickets@gmail.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Yough Senior High School will present the musical 'Cinderella' March 23-25. Above, from left, are students Alexa Cipra, evil stepmother; Samantha Snow, Cinderella; Kyla Denitti, fairy godmother; and Nolan Franks, Prince Charming.
Yough Senior High School students prepare stage sets during a recent rehearsal for the March 23-25 production of 'Cinderella.'
Director Tracy Light helps students prepare the stage for a recent rehearsal of 'Cinderella,' Yough Senior High School's spring musical.
Samantha Snow, who plays the lead in Yough Senior High School's spring musical, 'Cinderella,' takes a breather during a recent rehearsal.
Nolan Franks practices his footwork for his role as Prince Charming during a rehearsal for Yough Senior High School's spring musical, 'Cinderella.'
