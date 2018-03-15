Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
More A and E

Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Director Ava DuVernay attends the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday, March 15, 2018, that DuVernay will direct “The New Gods,” a DC Comics property created by the famed comic book artist Jack Kirby.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Director Ava DuVernay attends the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday, March 15, 2018, that DuVernay will direct “The New Gods,” a DC Comics property created by the famed comic book artist Jack Kirby.

Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — Ava DuVernay's “A Wrinkle in Time” may have disappointed at the box office, but she's already booked another big-budget project.

Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New Gods,” a DC Comics property created by the famed comic book artist Jack Kirby. It's an elaborate science fiction work, part of Kirby's “Fourth World Saga,” about two warring alien planets. It debuted in 1971.

DuVernay became the first African-American woman to direct a live-action movie with a budget of $100 million or more with “A Wrinkle in Time.” The Disney release debuted last weekend with $33 million in ticket sales.

Warner Bros. recently reshuffled its DC film division after critical duds such as “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” A “Wonder Woman” sequel is in development, and an “Aquaman” spin-off is due out in December.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me