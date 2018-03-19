Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Pittsburgh bald eagles, live music and photographs at the Oaks

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, March 19, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
The two young bald eagles, hatched earlier this year in a nest on a bluff above Route 28, spend time on the rock cut along the highway in Harmar.
Annette Devinney
The two young bald eagles, hatched earlier this year in a nest on a bluff above Route 28, spend time on the rock cut along the highway in Harmar.

Updated 13 hours ago

“Pittsburgh Bald Eagles – A Conservation Success Story” will feature live music, local eagle photographs, a live hawk and a presentation on the eagle's success story at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

Tickets are $15 to $20 and benefit the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania live webcams at nests in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood and Harmar.

An acoustic duet will open the show featuring John Maione and Rusty Liberatore from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, Audubon's Education Director Chris Kubiak will take the stage with a friend, a red-shouldered hawk, to regale the audience with the colorful history of the local bald eagles' re-emergence and the hijinks at the nest sites.

Illustrating the presentation will be eagle photographs from Penn Hills resident Annette Devinney.

Tickets are available online from the Oaks , and will be available at the door.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me