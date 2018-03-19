Pittsburgh bald eagles, live music and photographs at the Oaks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Pittsburgh Bald Eagles – A Conservation Success Story” will feature live music, local eagle photographs, a live hawk and a presentation on the eagle's success story at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

Tickets are $15 to $20 and benefit the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania live webcams at nests in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood and Harmar.

An acoustic duet will open the show featuring John Maione and Rusty Liberatore from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, Audubon's Education Director Chris Kubiak will take the stage with a friend, a red-shouldered hawk, to regale the audience with the colorful history of the local bald eagles' re-emergence and the hijinks at the nest sites.

Illustrating the presentation will be eagle photographs from Penn Hills resident Annette Devinney.

Tickets are available online from the Oaks , and will be available at the door.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.