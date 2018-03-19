Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrate Mister Rogers' birthday March 20 around Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 19, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Exhibit Production Coordinator Brad Burmeister, left, and Curatorial Assistant Craig Britcher, place the resin life figure of Mister Rogers in the new Mister Rogers' Neighborhood exhibit at the Senator John Heinz History Center Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. Several large, original pieces, including King Friday XIII's castle and the Great Oak Tree will be on long-term display in the Special Collections Gallery.
Heidi Murrin | Trib Total Media
Several of the original figures from Mister Rogers' Neghborhood will be on long-term display at the Heinz History Center's new exhbit.
Updated 10 hours ago

March 20 would have been Fred Rogers' 90th birthday. In a year in which we're also celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic show, “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” you can bet there will be celebrates on his birthday.

HEINZ HISTORY CENTER

The 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” will be commemorated at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh's Strip District with a display of Fred Rogers' sweater and shoes from the iconic children's show, beginning March 20 — which also marks Rogers' 90th birthday.

A green cardigan and blue shoes worn during the 1980s will be installed in the History Center's fourth floor “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” display, which is the world's largest collection of original items from the show.

Find out more about the exhibit here .

The center's next Google Arts & Culture virtual exhibition, to be posted online this month, will focus on “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” and feature artifacts from the collection.

Details: 412-454-6459 or heinzhistorycenter.org

WQED

WQED will air a family viewing event from 7 to 9 p.m. March 20, featuring shows from the original “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” and “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood” that highlight a theme of kindness to others.

Families are asked to show their own kindness by pledging to volunteer for the fifth annual “Be My Neighbor Day” on April 21.

Viewers can call in during the volunteer pledge break on March 20 or visit bemyneighborday.org to choose a family volunteer opportunity.

Find more details, here .

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh says “Happy Birthday Mister Rogers!” on March 20 with free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility on Pittsburgh's North Side.

You can get your picture taken with Daniel Tiger at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., but spaces are limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. There also will be neighborly themed activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., presented by WQED.

Details: pittsburghkids.org

