Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra series offers insight into classical music

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Music lovers interested in learning more about classical music can attend an upcoming four-part class the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is presenting at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.

“Classical Encounters” will explore the four basic periods of classical music - baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary.

According to a release, the class will emphasize recognizing the various style periods, along with learning terminology to improve knowledge and appreciation of what is happening in the music.

Goal of the series is to make the listener more comfortable while enjoying classical music, the release states.

Morrie Brand, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's academy of music director, and director of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra program, will lead the series, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 5, 12, 18 and 26 at the library, 120 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant.

The program is free, but pre-registration is required.

To register, visit westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-547-3850.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

