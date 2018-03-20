West Overton Village plans spring May Mart and Makers' Market
Updated 17 hours ago
West Overton Village will again host its annual May Mart and Makers' Market, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the historical site in East Huntingdon Township.
A plant sale, coordinated with the Scottdale Historical Society and the West Overton Garden Society, will fill West Overton Distillery Museum's lower level with a large selection of vegetables, annuals, hanging baskets, ferns, herbs, perennials, berries, succulents, geraniums, houseplants and more. The plant sale benefits the garden society, according to a release.
The popular Makers' Market features items grown, made or baked locally.
Held rain or shine, the makers' market is a craft show to highlight the skills of local artists and makers.
This year marks the second pairing of the two events, which last year attracted over 2,000 visitors.
Admission and parking are free.
Spaces remain available for the open air makers' market, the release states.
Details: 724-887-7910, ext. 1002, or westovertonvillage.org
