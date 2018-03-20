Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

West Overton Village plans spring May Mart and Makers' Market

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Visitors and vendors are welcome, as West Overton Village hosts the annual May Mart and Makers' Market at the East Huntingdon site on May 12.
West Overton Village/Facebook
Visitors and vendors are welcome, as West Overton Village hosts the annual May Mart and Makers' Market at the East Huntingdon site on May 12.

Updated 17 hours ago

West Overton Village will again host its annual May Mart and Makers' Market, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the historical site in East Huntingdon Township.

A plant sale, coordinated with the Scottdale Historical Society and the West Overton Garden Society, will fill West Overton Distillery Museum's lower level with a large selection of vegetables, annuals, hanging baskets, ferns, herbs, perennials, berries, succulents, geraniums, houseplants and more. The plant sale benefits the garden society, according to a release.

The popular Makers' Market features items grown, made or baked locally.

Held rain or shine, the makers' market is a craft show to highlight the skills of local artists and makers.

This year marks the second pairing of the two events, which last year attracted over 2,000 visitors.

Admission and parking are free.

Spaces remain available for the open air makers' market, the release states.

Details: 724-887-7910, ext. 1002, or westovertonvillage.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me