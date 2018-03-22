Loomis Brothers Circus coming to Mt. Pleasant's HotShots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Loomis Brothers Circus will bring its 2018 Circus Is Alive! tour to HotShots Indoor Sports Arena in Mt. Pleasant for shows at 7 p.m. April 4 and 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 5.

Based in central Florida, the more than 20-year-old circus presents a 90-minute show featuring three rings of family entertainment, including elephants, acrobats, trapeze artists, clowns and motorcycle daredevils, according to a news release.

"Loomis Bros. Circus is currently the only show touring the U.S. to still have a full live band, animals, and three rings." producer Justin Loomis, who doubles as the shows' singing ringmaster, says in the release.

"The circus is deep-seeded in American history and is as much of an American tradition as baseball and apple pie." he adds.

Admission is $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12.

Coupons for "Free Kids Tickets" are available at many merchants throughout Mt. Pleasant and surrounding areas, according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at loomiscircus.com or with cash only at the circus box office on the day of show.

All seating is general admission and doors open one hour prior to each scheduled showtime.

Details: loomiscircus.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.