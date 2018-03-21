Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Neon bridge, dancing by cellphone highlight Downtown walking tour

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
The public art installation 'Diamond Diamonds' is among the pieces included on a walking tour of downtown Pittsburgh's public art works on March 23.
Pittsburgh Office of Public Art
Updated 5 hours ago

Various pieces of art installations throughout downtown Pittsburgh will be highlighted when the Office of Public Art hosts a Downtown Public Art Walking Tour from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, kicking off in Market Square.

Works from Pittsburgh, national and international artists will be pointed out on the March 23 walk.

Participants will visit four art works, including “Energy Flow” on the Rachel Carson Bridge before it is decommissioned; the recently installed “Flow” on the exterior of Wood Street Galleries; “Diamond Diamonds” by Carin Mincemoyer and “Cell Phone Disco” by Informationlab.

Features on this tour, led by Office of Public Art experts, include art and technology in the public realm, including artists' use of wind energy and LEDs.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of event.

Parking can be found by visiting ParkPGH.org

The Office of Public Arts hosts monthly walking tours, lectures, and other educational initiatives, open to the public, rain or shine.

Details: 412-391-2060, ext. 237 or visit publicartpittsburgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

