Entertainment planner: March 29-April 11
Updated 4 hours ago
MARCH 29
“Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” March 29-April 1, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Cristela Alonzo, March 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
MARCH 30
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MARCH 31
PASSOVER
Anthony Jeselnik, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 1
EASTER
APRIL 2
“The Neighborhood Barbershop,” with Mo'Nique, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Fort Ligonier reopens, Ligonier. fortligonier.org
APRIL 3
Sean Jones with Strings, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 4
Mummenschanz you & me, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Chelsea Handler, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 5
Pict Classic Theatre's “Jane Eyre,” April 5-28, WQED Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. picttheatre.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Titanic,” April 5-8, New Hazlett. pittsburghmusicals.com
Robin Trower, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 6
Pittsburgh Symphony's Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1, April 6 and 8, Heinz Hall, Downtown. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Ronnie Milsap, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Chris Higbee, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. lamptheatre.org
Tekko, April 6-8, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. teamtekko.us
APRIL 7
‘60s Rock and Remember, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Banff Mountain Film Festival, April 7-8, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Bill Murray and Jan Vogler, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Pink, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Ballet's “Icon & Echoes,” Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu
River City Brass, April 5-12, various locations. rivercitybrass.org
APRIL 8
Anna Deveare Smith, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc
Lewis Black, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 10
Burt Bacharach with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories,” April 10-16, part of Pittsburgh International Children's Theater, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
San E & Mad Clown K-Pop, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc
Maks, Val & Peta Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 11
Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly, part of the Pittsburgh Speakers Series, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org