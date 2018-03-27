Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: March 29-April 11

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
MARCH 29

“Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” March 29-April 1, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Cristela Alonzo, March 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

MARCH 30

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MARCH 31

PASSOVER

Anthony Jeselnik, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 1

EASTER

APRIL 2

“The Neighborhood Barbershop,” with Mo'Nique, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Fort Ligonier reopens, Ligonier. fortligonier.org

APRIL 3

Sean Jones with Strings, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 4

Mummenschanz you & me, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Chelsea Handler, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 5

Pict Classic Theatre's “Jane Eyre,” April 5-28, WQED Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. picttheatre.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Titanic,” April 5-8, New Hazlett. pittsburghmusicals.com

Robin Trower, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 6

Pittsburgh Symphony's Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1, April 6 and 8, Heinz Hall, Downtown. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Ronnie Milsap, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Chris Higbee, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. lamptheatre.org

Tekko, April 6-8, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. teamtekko.us

APRIL 7

‘60s Rock and Remember, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Banff Mountain Film Festival, April 7-8, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Pink, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Ballet's “Icon & Echoes,” Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

River City Brass, April 5-12, various locations. rivercitybrass.org

APRIL 8

Anna Deveare Smith, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc

Lewis Black, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 10

Burt Bacharach with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories,” April 10-16, part of Pittsburgh International Children's Theater, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

San E & Mad Clown K-Pop, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc

Maks, Val & Peta Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 11

Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly, part of the Pittsburgh Speakers Series, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org

