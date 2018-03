Miss the Ches-A-Rena? Relive your roller skating glory days at these rinks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Soon the Ches-A-Rena will soon be a memory, and several other roller skating rinks have gone the way of the dinosaur, such as Romp N Roll in Shaler and Ardmore Roller Palace in Forest Hills.

But that doesn't mean there aren't still places to go roller skating in Western Pennsylvania. Most charge around $6 per session.

If you have kids or just want to relive your youth, head out to these roller rinks.

Eden Park Roller Rink, 428 Eden Park Blvd., McKeesport: Open 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. and 7:30-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Details on Facebook

Latrobe Skating Center, 2914 Ligonier Street, Latrobe: Public sessions 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-8:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sundays. latrobeskatingcenter.com

Neville Roller Drome, 5109 Neville Road, Neville Island: Public sessions 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdaysm 8-11 p.m. Thursdays (adults only), 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m., 8-11 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays for Artistic Skate Session for those who want to waltz, tango, and foxtrot. nevillerollerdrome.com

Skate Castle, 182 New Castle Road, Butler: Open to public 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. skatecastleinc.com

Valarena, 320 18th St., North Apollo: Public skate 7-10 p.m. Fridays, 7-9 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5 p.m. Sundays. valarena.com

Valley Skating Center, 590 Galiffa Dr., Donora: Open 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Details on Facebook