Entertainment planner: April 5-18
Updated 4 hours ago
APRIL 5
Pict Classic Theatre's “Jane Eyre,” April 5-28, WQED Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. picttheatre.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Titanic,” April 5-8, New Hazlett. pittsburghmusicals.com
Robin Trower, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 6
Chris Higbee, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. lamptheatre.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1, April 6 and 8, Heinz Hall, Downtown. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Ronnie Milsap, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Tekko, April 6-8, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. teamtekko.us
Pittsburgh Food Truck Park kickoff weekend, April 6-7, Millvale Riverfront Park. pittsburghfoodpark.com
Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, April 6-8, various locations on North Side. pitttsburghfringe.org
Punkapalooza, April 6-7, Moondog's Pub and the Starlite Lounge, Blawnox. punkapalooza.com
Chris Tomlin: Worship Night In America, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
APRIL 7
‘60s Rock and Remember, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Banff Mountain Film Festival, April 7-8, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Bill Murray and Jan Vogler, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Pink, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Ballet's “Icon & Echoes,” Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu
River City Brass, April 5-12, various locations. rivercitybrass.org
APRIL 8
Anna Deveare Smith, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc
Lewis Black, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 10
Burt Bacharach with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories,” April 10-16, part of Pittsburgh International Children's Theater, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
San E & Mad Clown K-Pop, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc
Maks, Val & Peta Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 11
Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly, part of the Pittsburgh Speakers Series, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org
Burning Bridges (comedy) Festival, April 11-15, various sites in Pittsburgh. burningbridgesfestival.com
APRIL 12
Brit Floyd, April 12-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Chris D'Elia, Byham Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 13
Stage Right's “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Steel City Con, April 13-15, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Pops and The Midtown Men, April 13-15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Spring Fever Comedy Weekend, April 13-14, Seven Springs Resort. 7springs.com
Neon Swing Experience 20th anniversary CD release, Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square, Pittsburgh. neonswing.net
APRIL 14
Wild Kratts Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
BodyTraffic, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Greensburg ArtsWalk, thewestmoreland.org/event/artswalk2018
Farm to Table Western Pa., April 14-15, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. farmtotablepa.com
APRIL 15
Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 16
LaChanze, Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org