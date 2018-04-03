Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: April 5-18

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Updated 4 hours ago

APRIL 5

Pict Classic Theatre's “Jane Eyre,” April 5-28, WQED Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. picttheatre.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Titanic,” April 5-8, New Hazlett. pittsburghmusicals.com

Robin Trower, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 6

Chris Higbee, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. lamptheatre.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 1, April 6 and 8, Heinz Hall, Downtown. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Ronnie Milsap, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Tekko, April 6-8, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. teamtekko.us

Pittsburgh Food Truck Park kickoff weekend, April 6-7, Millvale Riverfront Park. pittsburghfoodpark.com

Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, April 6-8, various locations on North Side. pitttsburghfringe.org

Punkapalooza, April 6-7, Moondog's Pub and the Starlite Lounge, Blawnox. punkapalooza.com

Chris Tomlin: Worship Night In America, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

APRIL 7

‘60s Rock and Remember, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Banff Mountain Film Festival, April 7-8, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Pink, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Ballet's “Icon & Echoes,” Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

River City Brass, April 5-12, various locations. rivercitybrass.org

APRIL 8

Anna Deveare Smith, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc

Lewis Black, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 10

Burt Bacharach with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories,” April 10-16, part of Pittsburgh International Children's Theater, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

San E & Mad Clown K-Pop, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc

Maks, Val & Peta Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 11

Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly, part of the Pittsburgh Speakers Series, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org

Burning Bridges (comedy) Festival, April 11-15, various sites in Pittsburgh. burningbridgesfestival.com

APRIL 12

Brit Floyd, April 12-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Chris D'Elia, Byham Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 13

Stage Right's “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Steel City Con, April 13-15, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops and The Midtown Men, April 13-15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Spring Fever Comedy Weekend, April 13-14, Seven Springs Resort. 7springs.com

Neon Swing Experience 20th anniversary CD release, Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square, Pittsburgh. neonswing.net

APRIL 14

Wild Kratts Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

BodyTraffic, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Greensburg ArtsWalk, thewestmoreland.org/event/artswalk2018

Farm to Table Western Pa., April 14-15, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. farmtotablepa.com

APRIL 15

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 16

LaChanze, Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

