Strike out on your own and find a new favorite hike

While guided hikes can be informative, sometimes you just want to go it alone. The Trib staff has some suggestions for places to go:

Wolf Rocks Trail in the Laurel Highlands

• The hike can be done as a 4-mile loop. Halfway through, you're greeted with an awesome view from a rock cliff. (Dillon Carr, news reporter)

• The best part, of course, is the overlook with sandstone boulders to sit on for a short break, but I personally enjoy the greenery in the forest. The rocks have moss on them and there are a lot of ferns on the ground. It smells so clean and fresh. It's a little easier to see the view at the overlook when leaves aren't on the trees, but any chance to get out there is well worth it. (Renatta Signorini, news reporter)

Ohiopyle State Park, Fayette County

• There are long stretches of flat trails that offer spectacular views during any season, especially in autumn and winter. Easier strolling just off the main parking area allows good visual access to the falls and to the new Ohiopyle State Park Office/Laurel Highlands Falls Area Visitor Center. A favorite, moderate hike is the switchback trail down and back to see the bridal veil waterfall at Cucumber Falls, a popular “photo op” spot. (Mary Pickels, features reporter)

• Meadow Run trail has a variety of landscapes, including the natural waterslides and a view from the shore of the Youghiogheny River. My favorite part is sitting on the huge boulders along Meadow Run, just south of Ohiopyle, and listening to the water and wildlife. There are a few entry points to the trail but I usually park in an area off of Dinnerbell Road. There are ferns and trees overhead to block the sun and the changing seasons offer a different view of the trail. (Signorini)

Other favorites

Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail: The first 4 miles of the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, starting at Ohiopyle, are some of the most vigorous hiking I have found in this region, yet gives those who trek up the hill among the most beautiful views of the gorge between Confluence and Ohiopyle. It gives you a view of the rafters way down below on the river. Parking is available at the expansive lot at Ferncliff Penisula, right across the Youghiogheny River from “downtown” Ohiopyle. (Joe Napsha, news reporter)

South Side Park, Pittsburgh: It's nice because of its size, its views, and there are goats. (Theresa Clift, news reporter)

Camp Guyasuta, O'Hara: The entrance is off 23rd Street in Sharpsburg. It's a Boy Scout camp, so people should tell the ranger on duty that they are hiking. It's nestled in a deep, green valley and at the end, there is a waterfall known as “washboard falls” that kids sometimes ride down if the stream is flowing well. In recent years, the Scouts have erected a series of boardwalks and stream crossings that make the trail accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. (Tony LaRussa, news reporter)

Linn Run State Park: For a short outing, the Adams Falls Trail was my go-to walk. Rocky in spots but fairly level, the trail starts at the falls, which in most seasons are little more than a trickle over a rock outcropping with a hollow cave beneath. I liked to combine that loop with the nearby Flat Rock Trail, a short, level walk to the famed flat rocks that provide a natural water slide down Linn Run into a chilly pool. There's also a small sandy “beach” at the end of the trail, perfect for a few minutes of appreciating the beautiful surroundings. (Shirley McMarlin, features reporter)

High Point Trail, Forbes National Forest, Somerset County: This trail to the summit of Mount Davis should be on everyone's bucket list as it's the highest point in Pennsylvania. The entire trail is a little over 5 miles long, but hikers can ascend part of the trail from the parking lot which is less than a mile. It's not a hard climb, but it is headed up. Try for a clear day, when I visited the observation deck was fogged in giving us a 360 degree view of clouds. (Doug Oster, garden writer)

Sewickley Heights Borough Park: A hidden gem. (Mike Roberts, copy editor)

Bushy Run, near Harrison City: Easily accessible. Mature trees. Quiet. (Deb Erdley, news reporter)

Sunken Garden Trail at Moraine State Park, Butler County: It's pretty flat, is right next to the lake, but then ventures into the forest too. You can see lots of different environments, wetlands, upland forest etc. It's an easy walk with lots to see and it's quiet as most of that part of the lake is for non-motorized boats. (Oster)