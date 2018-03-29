5 things: Meet the newest 'Paw Patrol' pup, take in quality theater, jam to some indie rock

As we ease into the sacred holiday weekend, there are still a few offerings in the city to get you out from behind that dining room table.

Ahoy mateys! The pups are on patrol

Paw Patrol Live sets sail with a new pirate adventure! It's Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration in the Benedum Center. But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap'n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map. The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker. Settle in to the show Saturday or Sunday.

Measure your life in love

The ground-breaking, award-winning rock opera "Rent" resonates two decades later, as the 20th anniversary touring production of the musical invites a new generation to "measure your life in love."

"Rent" is in Pittsburgh through April 1 as part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. "Rent" continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," "Rent" follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters — love.

Catch it over the weekend at Heinz Hall , we promise you won't be sorry.

It all starts with a kiss

"Heisenberg" is a new twist on the classic boy meets girl tale. The play, presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater, begins when Georgie randomly kisses Alex as he sits alone in a London train station. As her constant energy collides with his stillness, surprising transformations occur in this new play by Simon Stephens, who won the Tony Award for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." The play, being staged at the O'Reilly Theater through April 8, stars Anthony Heald and Robin Abramson.

Coast Modern hits the 'Burgh

Start the holiday weekend off on the right note.

Indie pop duo Coast Modern hits the stage at The Club at Stage AE March 30.

A tickle for your funny bone

Hometown boy and stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik returns to Pittsburgh on his world tour for a March 31 sold-out show at the Byham Theater.

Jeselnik starred in and created "The Jeselnik Offensive," which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central. He has written for and appeared on several roasts for Comedy Central, most notably "The Roast of Donald Trump" and "The Roast of Charlie Sheen." Jeselnik was also the first ever stand-up comic to appear on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."