Pretty as a picture, Christina Aguilera shines in no make-up cover

Pittsburgh native Christina Aguilera is known for her over-the-top voice, personality and make-up, typically sporting mounds of teased hair, full, painted lips and several layers of eyelashes in photographs and for performances.

Even poolside, her make-up is flawless.

Posing with another fan of glam, Kim Kardashian.

So her fans may be pleasantly surprised to see the pretty, fresh-scrubbed, girl-next-door, almost unrecognizable look as she appears on the cover of the New York-based magazine Paper .

A closer look shows a sprinkle of freckles across the bridge of her nose.

It's an appearance that still would turn heads on any college campus, commuter train or shopping mall.

Aguilera, 37, is not the first celebrity to go naked - from the neck up.

Alicia Keys recently made headlines by disavowing make-up for most television appearances and performances.

But, alas, it's not something we all can accomplish.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyonce, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and actress Sofia Vergara all have turned the camera on themselves sans feminine "war paint."

Instagram has several sites, including #nomakeup, where women and men post photos of themselves as they look waking up, fresh out of the shower, or after removing a day's worth of make-up.

Twitter also has a #nomakeup site, where women and girls of all ages proudly share their natural beauty.

In the interview accompanying her make-up free photo spread, Aguilera talks about how "liberating" she finds leaving the pots of glitter and glamour behind, even temporarily.

Dressing up to play a character, constantly changing her image with wigs and hair extensions, ruby red lipstick and smoky eyes are all part of being an entertainer, she says.

Aguilera and another queen of glam, singer Ariana Grande.

But stripping down to one's own complexion, Aguilera says in the article, allows an appreciation for "who you are and your raw beauty."

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.