Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

New Kensington Camera Club Show celebrates flowers

Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Natrona Heights resident Terry Kovach's three entries in Kovach's first time in the New Kensington Camera Club flower show. 'They were taken last summer in my own neighborhood,' Kovach says.
Natrona Heights resident Terry Kovach's three entries in Kovach's first time in the New Kensington Camera Club flower show. 'They were taken last summer in my own neighborhood,' Kovach says.
Lower Burrell resident Lynn Jacques' Red Tulips Acrylic painting on canvas
Lower Burrell resident Lynn Jacques' Red Tulips Acrylic painting on canvas
An azalea kissed by frost by New Kensington resident Harry Shipman
An azalea kissed by frost by New Kensington resident Harry Shipman
An Asiatic lily by New Kensington resident Harry Shipman
An Asiatic lily by New Kensington resident Harry Shipman
Brookline resident Amy Fisher: 'I am entering flowers from the Highland Park Fountain because it was my favorite flower shot of 2017. I took it on a late summer day while several friends met to say goodbye to one moving back to Texas.'
Pawsburgh Photography
Brookline resident Amy Fisher: 'I am entering flowers from the Highland Park Fountain because it was my favorite flower shot of 2017. I took it on a late summer day while several friends met to say goodbye to one moving back to Texas.'
Don Henderson: Summer rain on some hostas in my backyard.
Don Henderson
Don Henderson: Summer rain on some hostas in my backyard.
Brackenridge's Robert Sudy photographed this orchid.
Robert Sudy
Brackenridge's Robert Sudy photographed this orchid.
Drew Benton of Brackenridge shot this close-up. 'I enjoy seeing all the different types of flowers,' he says.
Drew Benton of Brackenridge shot this close-up. 'I enjoy seeing all the different types of flowers,' he says.
The entry of Lower Burrell resident Patricia Giordano in the New Kensington Camera Club flower show. 'I will be showing a watercolor of an iris flower. I hope people enjoy the color & artfulness that goes into a watercolor painting.'
The entry of Lower Burrell resident Patricia Giordano in the New Kensington Camera Club flower show. 'I will be showing a watercolor of an iris flower. I hope people enjoy the color & artfulness that goes into a watercolor painting.'

Updated 12 hours ago

“Stop and smell the roses” is a saying for a reason!

That's the sentiment of Amy Fisher of Pittsburgh's Brookline section, who are among photographers and artists taking part in New Kensington Camera Club's annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit.

It runs April 6 through May 5 at the New Kensington Arts Center. The themed show invites entrants to celebrate flower power with their creativity. The public is invited to vote for their favorites.

“We need to take that time and fill our souls with glory,” says Fisher, who has entered her favorite flower shot of 2017, taken at the Highland Park fountain.

“It was a late summer day while several friends met to say goodbye to someone moving back to Texas,” she explains.

Camera Club president Don Henderson of New Kensington is entering several photos. One is a shot of flowers in his backyard after a summer rain.

“It's a feel good show, low stress, easy on the eyes and something everybody can relate to,” says Henderson. “Flowers are a part of our lives, from the cradle to the grave and every important event in between.”

“We know certain colors and shapes are pleasing to the brain and an enticement to just about all creatures,” says Robert Sudy of Brackenridge.

He appreciates that the show is open to everyone. “You don't need to be a professional artist or photographer to enter a piece. All levels of experience are welcome and over the years it's been interesting to see the individuals who came in with little experience grow with their abilities. We also have members who do a lot of traveling, and we get to see examples of flora not only from around the country, but around the world. It always makes for an interesting show.

Nature itself is fascinating, says Patti Giordano of Lower Burrell, represented with a watercolor painting. “I hope people enjoy the artfulness that goes into a watercolor,” she says.

Lynn Jacques of Lower Burrell's acrylic painting on canvas showcases her “absolute favorite flowers” — red tulips. “This piece was a composition from several photos,” she explains.

Flowers are beautiful and they attract beautiful creatures, says Tracy L Kovach of Natrona Heights, making her debut in the exhibit with images from her neighborhood. “What's not to like?” she asks.

Harry Shipman of New Kensington also likes themed shows.

“They provide inspiration on a goal, plus you are in a situation where the subject matter is similar and really helps to illustrate the different styles that photographers employ,” he says. “They can be very challenging because you search for something that will help make what you capture unique enough to stand out.”

Why does it seem to be human nature to be fascinated by flowers?

Says Shipman: “Flowers are pleasant to look at and provide delightful aromas, unless you have allergies.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me