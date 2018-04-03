New Kensington Camera Club Show celebrates flowers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; noon -4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, April 6 through May 5

“Stop and smell the roses” is a saying for a reason!

That's the sentiment of Amy Fisher of Pittsburgh's Brookline section, who are among photographers and artists taking part in New Kensington Camera Club's annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit.

It runs April 6 through May 5 at the New Kensington Arts Center. The themed show invites entrants to celebrate flower power with their creativity. The public is invited to vote for their favorites.

“We need to take that time and fill our souls with glory,” says Fisher, who has entered her favorite flower shot of 2017, taken at the Highland Park fountain.

“It was a late summer day while several friends met to say goodbye to someone moving back to Texas,” she explains.

Camera Club president Don Henderson of New Kensington is entering several photos. One is a shot of flowers in his backyard after a summer rain.

“It's a feel good show, low stress, easy on the eyes and something everybody can relate to,” says Henderson. “Flowers are a part of our lives, from the cradle to the grave and every important event in between.”

“We know certain colors and shapes are pleasing to the brain and an enticement to just about all creatures,” says Robert Sudy of Brackenridge.

He appreciates that the show is open to everyone. “You don't need to be a professional artist or photographer to enter a piece. All levels of experience are welcome and over the years it's been interesting to see the individuals who came in with little experience grow with their abilities. We also have members who do a lot of traveling, and we get to see examples of flora not only from around the country, but around the world. It always makes for an interesting show.

Nature itself is fascinating, says Patti Giordano of Lower Burrell, represented with a watercolor painting. “I hope people enjoy the artfulness that goes into a watercolor,” she says.

Lynn Jacques of Lower Burrell's acrylic painting on canvas showcases her “absolute favorite flowers” — red tulips. “This piece was a composition from several photos,” she explains.

Flowers are beautiful and they attract beautiful creatures, says Tracy L Kovach of Natrona Heights, making her debut in the exhibit with images from her neighborhood. “What's not to like?” she asks.

Harry Shipman of New Kensington also likes themed shows.

“They provide inspiration on a goal, plus you are in a situation where the subject matter is similar and really helps to illustrate the different styles that photographers employ,” he says. “They can be very challenging because you search for something that will help make what you capture unique enough to stand out.”

Why does it seem to be human nature to be fascinated by flowers?

Says Shipman: “Flowers are pleasant to look at and provide delightful aromas, unless you have allergies.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.