Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Screenshot from 'Call of Duty' video game
Serafino Forciniti/Flickr
Screenshot from 'Call of Duty' video game

Updated 6 hours ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has named 12 finalists for the class of 2018, including “Ms. Pac-Man” and “John Madden Football.”

Also announced Tuesday are: “Asteroids,” “Call of Duty,” “Dance Dance Revolution,” “Final Fantasy VII,” “Half-Life,” “King's Quest,” “Metroid,” “Minecraft,” “Spacewar!,” and “Tomb Raider.”

New this year, the hall is inviting gamers to weigh in on which ones to induct. Online balloting closes April 4.

A panel of experts will vote as well.

The winners will be inducted May 3 at a ceremony at the hall of fame, which is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.

Electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile — are eligible. Honorees are recognized for their popularity over time and influence on other games and pop culture.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me