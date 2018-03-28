Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Historical Society hosts 'Irish Experience' program

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill.
Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill.
Timothy Crain, Seton Hill University assistant professor of history and director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education, will speak on Irish contributions to American society at a Westmoreland County Historical Society program on April 17.
Timothy Crain, Seton Hill University assistant professor of history and director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education, will speak on Irish contributions to American society at a Westmoreland County Historical Society program on April 17.

Timothy Crain, Seton Hill University professor and director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education , will discuss the many contributions the Irish have made to American society as a whole and in southwestern Pennsylvania during an April 17 program sponsored by the Westmoreland County Historical Society.

“The Irish Experience in America” will be at 7 p.m. at Caritas Christi, McCullough Room, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg.

From the mid-19th through the early 20th centuries, most Irish immigrants arriving in America were Catholic, according to a news release. History shows an estimated half-million Irish immigrants poured into the United States, fleeing starvation as Ireland's staple potato crop failed.

They faced discrimination from established American Protestants through substandard employment, housing and education, the release states. Struggling to find their place, Irish immigrants overcame those barriers to become one of the more successful ethnic groups of that period.

Crain's discussion will focus on their challenges, their transition to assimilation, and finally, finding acceptance into American society.

Crain credits much of their success story to women's resolve to achieve “the American Dream” for their families, the release notes.

Admission is $7. Reservations are recommended.

Details: 724-532-1935, ext. 210 or westmorelandhistory.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

