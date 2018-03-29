Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Kentuck Knob open for tours, seasonal dinners

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
The front of Kentuck Knob in Chalk Hill. The home, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is now open for tours.
Kentuck Knob
The front of Kentuck Knob in Chalk Hill. The home, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is now open for tours.
Kentuck Knob, one of several Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes in the Laurel Highlands, will again offer farm-to-table dinners this summer.
Kentuck Knob
Kentuck Knob, one of several Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes in the Laurel Highlands, will again offer farm-to-table dinners this summer.

Updated 13 hours ago

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Kentuck Knob is once again open for tours for the season.

Through October, hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, which are noon to 5 p.m.

Built as a private home for the Hagan family of Uniontown, the National Historic Landmark in Chalk Hill, Fayette County, gives an illustration of Wright's Usonian architecture.

Several tour options are available on the home's website.

The rustic setting will again offer several farm to table dinners this summer, with partners creating seasonal menus featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Dinners can be preceded by an optional house walkthrough. This year's dates are May 27, June 30, July 28 and Aug. 26.

Details: 724-329-1901 or kentuckknob.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me