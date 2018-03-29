Kentuck Knob open for tours, seasonal dinners

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Kentuck Knob is once again open for tours for the season.

Through October, hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, which are noon to 5 p.m.

Built as a private home for the Hagan family of Uniontown, the National Historic Landmark in Chalk Hill, Fayette County, gives an illustration of Wright's Usonian architecture.

Several tour options are available on the home's website.

The rustic setting will again offer several farm to table dinners this summer, with partners creating seasonal menus featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Dinners can be preceded by an optional house walkthrough. This year's dates are May 27, June 30, July 28 and Aug. 26.

Details: 724-329-1901 or kentuckknob.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.