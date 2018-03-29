Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WQED-FM hopes to fix transmission problems soon

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
A March 27 transmission line failure at WQED-FM’s broadcasting tower in Pittsburgh's Oakland section forced the station to switch over to an auxiliary feed with lower power.
If you've been having some trouble tuning in to WQED-FM for the last couple of days, don't worry — you should be able to get your classical music fix soon.

A March 27 transmission line failure at the station's broadcasting tower in Oakland forced the station to switch over to an auxiliary feed with lower power, says director of engineering Paul Byers.

Two days of rain have prevented technicians from accessing the tower for repairs, he says.

With clearing expected in the next couple of days, Byers anticipates that the station will be back to full power by March 30 or 31.

Listeners normally can pick up the station in a range of 60 to 90 miles from the tower, depending on whether they're in hills or valleys, he says. The range of the auxiliary feed is “significantly lower,” at 25 to 30 miles.

In the meantime, programming also streams live at wqed.org/fm.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

