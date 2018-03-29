Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer part of 'Nebby' series

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Visitors to PGH Vintage Mixer, set for April 7 in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neigborhood, can take a trip down memory lane and find everything from vintage clothing to toys to home decor and more. WQED's Rick Sebak plans to film the 'kitschy' event for his 'Nebby' documentary series, organizers say.
A vintage vendor fair now in its 11th season will be included in Rick Sebak's "Nebby" documentary series on WQED, according to a news release.

PGH Vintage Mixer will hold a home show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at Teamsters Hall Local 249, 4701 Butler St., in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, featuring dozens of regional vintage sellers.

The event will offer buyers vintage furniture, textiles, ceramics and pottery, mid-century modern wares, vintage lighting, barware, artwork and collectibles, the release states.

As part of an upcoming episode of Sebak's series, in which he probes Pittsburghers about their city, PGH Vintage Mixer will be included with episodes "A Short History of Pennsylvania Route 88" and "Meat Pittsburgh," the release adds.

Established in 2012, the vintage mixer is now held biannually, spring and fall, at the Teamsters Hall.

Sebak featured the mixer in an earlier mini-documentary.

Available refreshments will include A'Pizza Badamo, Espresso A Mano, Allegheny Wine Mixer and Wigle Whiskey tastings.

It's billed as a day of "kitsch, conversation and collectibles."

Tickets are $5 at the door, free for those under 12.

Details: facebook.com/events/161255577803885/ or email pghvintagemixer@gmail.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

