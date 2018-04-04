Humble and hilarious, Bill Burr rolls into the Benedum Center for 2 shows

Bill Burr's comedy routine can be profane and unfiltered. He is known to rail against political correctness, to be the guy who says things that people think but are too afraid to say.

But during an interview, Burr, who appears April 6 at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, for two shows, comes across as genuinely humble.

Asked if he's the hardest working man in comedy — Burr tours constantly, hosts a weekly podcast, and is the creator of the Netflix animated series “F is for Family” in addition to the occasional acting gig – he demurs.

“I wouldn't say that,” Burr says. “Kevin Hart is working harder than all of us. He does stand-up and has 20 different business ventures.”

When asked about the best part of his job, Burr responds that it's not those moments on stage – heck, he's only on stage for an hour. It's the free time that allows him to explore a city and hang out with friends, such as Randy Baumann and the WDVE-FM morning team.

“They are really good friends of mine,” Burr says. “I'm actually really excited to see them. They always come and pick me up. It's funny, in 'F is for Family,' the building the character Vic works in is based off the ‘DVE building.”

And when asked if he sees himself as a descendant of other similarly fearless comics – from Don Rickles to Richard Pryor to Dave Chappelle – he quickly says, “I'm not as good as those guys. I won't put myself in their league. I do appreciate you bringing them up.”

So just who is Bill Burr? He's a regular guy from Canton, Mass., about a half hour south of Boston who was working in working in warehouses and unloading trucks when he turned to comedy. Burr is known for his comedic nimbleness, for metaphorically “writing on stage,” and for being able to tell a single joke in multiple ways.

But even this rare talent Burr attributes to two of his mentors from Boston, Tony V. and especially the late Patrice O'Neal.

“Patrice was one of these guys who came into the business and was just so smart,” Burr says. “When you're a comedian you're just trying to get your material, your act together. That's when you go back and break it down and figure out what you're doing. But Patrice was one of the only guys I ever met, from his first five minutes that he wrote, he was already going back and processing it, trying to figure out a way to do it better. I didn't get it at first, but it's only when I look back now that I understand how he was so far ahead of me mentally. It took me 15 years to get where he was.”

Burr adds that because of his tendency to be spontaneous, he's never really sure if a joke is going to work or not. That's part of the thrill, the high wire act that is the nature of comedy.

He does admit that sometimes people don't understand that he's not at all an angry person. Burr will tell a joke because he thinks it's funny, and the rest is up to the listener. He doesn't really care if people don't get the gist of what he's saying.

“But not in like a rude way,” says Burr. “I just know what my intentions are. That's kind of a big thing now, people trying to tell you what you meant by what you said, which is hilarious to me. And then you'll tell them no, I meant this, and they'll disagree with you. It's like they're saying ‘I know what your brain is doing more than you do.' It's definitely a time where people are paying attention to social media issues, which definitely have their place. But there are a lot of bigger problems that are happening. It's a very self-involved kind of time, which is hilarious to hear a comedian say, because we're the most self-involved people on the planet.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.