Pleasant Hills art and craft show to benefit Bartko Foundation

Pleasant Hills is the setting for an April 15 Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show, planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Centre, 526 E. Bruceton St.

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2011, Avante-Garde stages shows throughout the Midwest and Pennsylvania, focusing on small, local handmade business owners as vendors.

While featuring a community's artisans and crafters, each show also raises funds for local charities in their participating communities, according to a news release.

This year's spring show charity is The Bartko Foundation, a private nonprofit assisting single minority mothers with housing, education and other needs and working with human service agencies in more than 50 southwestern Pennsylvania neighborhoods, according to its website.

“We are really looking forward to raising funds for the Bartko Foundation. We've researched several non-profits in the area, and really felt that the foundation was a fantastic cause to support. In addition, keeping funds in the community where each of our shows is held for local charities is something that is very important to us as an organization,” says founder and owner, Becki Silverstein, in a release.

Show admission is $3, free for children under 12.

Details: avantgardeshows.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.