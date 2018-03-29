Actress Glenn Close aims to reduce mental health stigma
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about — and accepted.
The Emmy- and Tony-award-winning actress is in Ann Arbor, Mich., for a gathering designed to bring awareness to efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.
Close, rapper Logic and others are visiting the University of Michigan to support the Steven Schwartzberg Foundation, which is launching a campaign to empower students to address mental health issues.
Close told The Associated Press on Thursday she looks forward to learning what students are dealing with.
The campaign, called “Who Can Relate?” takes its name from a line in Logic's song “1-800-273-8255,” the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.
Close co-founded Bring Change to Mind after her sister was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and her nephew with schizoaffective disorder.