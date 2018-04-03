Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Small town commerce will be recalled in 'remember when'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 12:16 p.m.
Photos of downtown business communities, where residents typically shopped, dined and visited movie theaters before the development of malls and the Internet, will be part of the Westmoreland County Historical Society's 'Remember When - We Shopped Downtown' program on April 29.
westmorelandhistory.org
'Images of America: Greensburg' author P. Louis DeRose will serve as presenter at the upcoming 'Remember When - We Shopped Downtown' program sponsored by the Westmoreland County Historical Society.
books.google.com
'Images of America: Greensburg' author P. Louis DeRose will serve as presenter at the upcoming 'Remember When - We Shopped Downtown' program sponsored by the Westmoreland County Historical Society.

Updated 9 hours ago

Nostalgia for a simpler time, including shopping and lunching at “five and dime” stores, will be explored in the April 29 program, “Remember When - We Shopped Downtown,” sponsored by the Westmoreland County Historical Society .

The event will be held noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, in Hempfield.

According to a news release, the event will include brunch and a multi-media presentation featuring photos depicting the downtown areas of various county towns and cities when they thrived as community hubs, before shopping malls and the Internet made new methods of commerce available.

Partners contributing images for the program include the historical societies of Jeannette, Latrobe Area, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant Area, Norwin, Scottdale, the Ligonier Valley Library, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor and Downtown West Newton, Inc.

P. Louis DeRose, New Kensington/Arnold native and author of “Images of America: Greensburg,” will serve as presenter.

A display of related vintage items also will be included.

Fee is $25, $15 for those ages 6-10. Reservations required by April 21.

Details: 724-532-1935, ext. 210.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

