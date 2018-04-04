Nitro Circus has added a second show at Highmark Stadium
Updated 17 hours ago
Given the high demand for tickets to its June 22 Next Level Tour, Nitro Circus has added a second night at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side for June 21.
The tour features an all-new production with death-defying tricks on dirtbikes and other devices.
Double frontflip? Triple backflip? Take our quiz to find out which World First YOU would land https://t.co/9Agr2r4hie pic.twitter.com/KhkU2dmDim— Nitro Circus (@NitroCircus) March 30, 2018
Brainchild of Travis Pastrana, the Nitro Circus will feature athletes on a giant ramp 15 feet above the show floor that launches riders more than 60-feet into the sky.
One Nitro Circus daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile while others will flip motorized contraptions.
Tickets are $29-$89. The original show is on June 22.
Details: nitrocircus.live
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.