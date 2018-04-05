Seven Springs offers weekend of illusions and laughs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mentalist/illusionist will perform one night, and five comedians will take the stage the next at Seven Springs Mountain Resort , as it hosts its first Spring Fever Comedy Weekend April 13-14.

The event kicks off with "extraordinist" Craig Karges on April 13, as he combines the art of magic with the science of psychology and the power of intuition to create the impression that nothing is impossible.

According to a release, tables will float, minds will be read, metal will bend and imaginations will be challenged by his performance.

On April 14, Pittsburgh broadcast personality and comedian Jim Krenn will host five local favorite comedians, each performing 20-minute sets in the Matterhorn Lounge. The lineup includes Colin Chamberlin, Bil Benden, Shaun Blackham, Ray Zawodoni and T-Robe.

Tickets are $25 for Karges' show and $20 for the "Jim Krenn and Friends" show.

Both shows begin at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Details: 888-718-4253 or 7springs.com

A package including tickets to both shows, two nights' lodging and a "Bowling with Comedians" event at 5 p.m. on April 14 also is available.

Details: 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.