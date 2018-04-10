Entertainment planner: April 12-25
Updated 9 hours ago
APRIL 12
Brit Floyd, April 12-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Chris D'Elia, Byham Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 13
Stage Right's “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Steel City Con, April 13-15, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Pops and The Midtown Men, April 13-15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Spring Fever Comedy Weekend, April 13-14, Seven Springs Resort. 7springs.com
Neon Swing Experience 20th anniversary CD release, Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square, Pittsburgh. neonswing.net
APRIL 14
BodyTraffic, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wild Kratts Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Greensburg ArtsWalk, thewestmoreland.org/event/artswalk2018
Farm to Table Western Pa., April 14-15, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. farmtotablepa.com
A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Hillman Center for Performing Arts, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org
Smicksburg Spring Open House, Indiana County. smicksburg.net
APRIL 15
Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
They Might Be Giants, Mr. Small's Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
APRIL 16
LaChanze, Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
An Evening with Lisa See, Mellon Middle School Auditorium, Mt. Lebanon. mtlebanonlibrary.org
APRIL 19
Pittsburgh Public Theatre's “Hamlet,” April 19-May 20, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
Roy Ayers, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. aacc-awc.org
Rick Astley, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
APRIL 20
Earth Day
Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, April 20-29, various locations. pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto,” April 20-22, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 21
Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. mcgjazz.org
August Wilson's birthday community celebration, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. aacc-awc.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Elixir of Love,” April 21-29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Brian Collins, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
APRIL 24
Branford Marsalis, part of National Jazz Appreciation Month, August Wilson Center. 412-456-6666 or aacc-awc.org
Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
John Popper, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. jergels.com