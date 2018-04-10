Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: April 12-25

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Drummer Poncho Sanchez
Jazz musician Branford Marsalis
APRIL 12

Brit Floyd, April 12-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Chris D'Elia, Byham Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 13

Stage Right's “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Steel City Con, April 13-15, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops and The Midtown Men, April 13-15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Spring Fever Comedy Weekend, April 13-14, Seven Springs Resort. 7springs.com

Neon Swing Experience 20th anniversary CD release, Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square, Pittsburgh. neonswing.net

APRIL 14

BodyTraffic, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wild Kratts Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Greensburg ArtsWalk, thewestmoreland.org/event/artswalk2018

Farm to Table Western Pa., April 14-15, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. farmtotablepa.com

A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Hillman Center for Performing Arts, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org

Smicksburg Spring Open House, Indiana County. smicksburg.net

APRIL 15

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

They Might Be Giants, Mr. Small's Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com

APRIL 16

LaChanze, Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

An Evening with Lisa See, Mellon Middle School Auditorium, Mt. Lebanon. mtlebanonlibrary.org

APRIL 19

Pittsburgh Public Theatre's “Hamlet,” April 19-May 20, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

Roy Ayers, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. aacc-awc.org

Rick Astley, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com

APRIL 20

Earth Day

Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, April 20-29, various locations. pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto,” April 20-22, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 21

Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. mcgjazz.org

August Wilson's birthday community celebration, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. aacc-awc.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “The Elixir of Love,” April 21-29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Brian Collins, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com

APRIL 24

Branford Marsalis, part of National Jazz Appreciation Month, August Wilson Center. 412-456-6666 or aacc-awc.org

Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

John Popper, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. jergels.com

