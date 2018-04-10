Steel City Con: Lovers of all things pop culture converge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From the “Godfather of Shock Rock” to the “Greatest American Hero,” “The Flash” and that kid from “The Shining,” Steel City Con's celebrity line-up covers a lot of pop culture history.

Here's who to look for this weekend at the Monroeville Convention Center (check the website for exact times; not all celebrities are there all three days):

MUSIC

Alice Cooper: The original shock rocker, who recently made a splash as King Herod in the live TV production of “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Tiffany: '80s pop princess

MOVIES

Ian McDiarmid: Emperor Palpatine in several “Star Wars” films

Gary Busey: Best known for starring in “The Buddy Holly Story,” but has appeared in more than 150 films, including “Lethal Weapon,” “Predator 2,” “Point Break,” “Under Siege” and “The Firm”

Bruce Dern: Two-time Oscar nominee for “Coming Home” in 1978 and “Nebraska” in 2014

Danny Lloyd: Was 7 when he played Danny in “The Shining”

CURRENT TV

Ross Marquand: Aaron on “The Walking Dead”

John Wesley Shipp: Starred as “The Flash” from 1990-91 and now plays Jay Garrick/Flash on the CW's “The Flash”

Brenda Strong: Recently starred at Lillian Luthor on “Supergirl,” but is probably best known as Mary Alice Young on “Desperate Housewives” from 2004-12

Annabeth Gish: Most recently starred in “The X-Files” reboot; came to fame starring in 1988's “Mystic Pizza”

CLASSIC TV

Barbara Eden: Best known for “I Dream of Jeannie”

William Katt: Starred as “The Greatest American Hero”

Michael Dorn: Worf from “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

Terry Farrell: Jadzia Dax from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”

Steel City Con is from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13 and 14 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15. Admission is $20 on April 13, $35 on April 14 and $23 on April 15.

Three-day passes are sold out.

Details: steelcitycon.com