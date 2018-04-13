5 things: Great music on tap in Pittsburgh this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Break out the cut-offs, Ts and flip flops and enjoy this summer-like weekend.

Swinging into a good time

Neon Swing X-perience celebrates its 20th anniversary with the release of a new album, "We've Only Just Begun," April 13 at the Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square.

"We've Only Just Begun" features bookend covers of two swing standards, "Tiger Rag" and "Alexander's Ragtime Band." They are considerably rawer than the rest of the songs, with a sound that's reminiscent of a vintage soundtrack. And that sounds just perfect to us.

Oh, what a night

The Midtown Men will headline Pittsburgh Symphony Pops concerts April 13 to 15 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall.

Direct from Broadway – four stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys reunite to harmonize the hits of the 1960s: The Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Motown Sound, and more. Todd Ellison is the show's conductor.

Micro green peas (left) and Bulls Blood beet micro greens growing at Hillside Orchards in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Farm to table to tummy

At the 12th annual conference Farm to Table Western PA, set for April 14-15 at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, "Buy Local" is not only the weekend theme, it's also the mantra for a year-long initiative that celebrates the connections made by supporting local farms, food producers, wineries, distilleries and breweries. Farm to Table's "Buy Local" campaign will extend beyond the conference to focus on regional farms and businesses and improving healthy food access to underserved communities. (And it tastes better, too!)

The Wild Kratts

Creature adventure

Martin and Chris Kratt come to life in a classic Wild Kratts story in the Benedum Center April 14.

While the brothers activate some fan favorite Creature Power Suits, Zach and his Zachbots steal one of the Wild Kratts team's most important inventions. Suddenly, they are off "To the Creature Rescue!" Through hilarious pratfalls and amazing animal "wow facts," the real-life Kratt brothers provide a fun-filled creature adventure for the entire family.

Jazz singer

"First Lady of Song" Ella Fitzgerald was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century, winning 13 Grammy awards and selling more than 40 million albums. In celebration of her 100th year, A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald , featuring vocalist Delores King Williams and the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, will be held April 14 in The Hillman Center for Performing Arts. This special tribute presents many of her original big band arrangements, some of which have not been heard in concert in more than 40 years.