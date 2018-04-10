Ring Pittsburgh handbell concerts planned
Updated 14 hours ago
Ring Pittsburgh has released its upcoming spring concert schedule, in which handbell and chime techniques are employed to perform a selection of popular and traditional music.
Founded in 2016 as an auditioned community of musicians skilled in the art of handbell ringing, and under the direction of Jim Rossetti, the group has a repertoire ranging from patriotic to classic, sacred to Broadway.
Taking a musical art form traditionally found in church settings, the ensemble performs in professional concert settings across the region. Along with entertaining audiences, members seek to advance the knowledge and awareness of the art of handbell ringing.
Unless otherwise noted, performances are free and open to the public.
- April 20, 7 p.m., Beaver Valley Choral Society, Rochester High School, 540 Reno St., Rochester.
- April 29, 3 p.m., St. James Music Plus Concert Series, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley.
- May 20, 3 p.m., St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azaela Drive, Monroeville.
- May 22, 7 p.m., Highpointe at Rebecca Residence, 1871 Highpointe Lane, Allison Park.
- May 29, 7 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Road, Allison Park (fundraiser, donations accepted).
- June 8, 7 p.m., Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, pre-show performance for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (show ticket required).
Details: RingPittsburgh.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.