Guide to good times (and good photos) in Laurel Highlands

Among the submissions to the 2017 Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau' s annual photo contest is a picture of Mark Archer of Acme, taking a break and taking in the breathtaking view from Coll's Cove, a challenging rock climbing spot in Forbes State Forest, near Ohiopyle State Park.

The photo graces the cover of the new Laurel Highlands Destination Guide, an 88-page color booklet that serves as a print (or digital) introduction to the tri-county area and activities, outdoor adventure, shopping, dining, lodging and historic sites to enjoy.

The guide also includes information on how to enter the 2018 contest, open through Aug. 31.

Shutterbugs of any skill level, 18 and up, can enter an unlimited number of images of photos taken in the Laurel Highlands counties of Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland and compete for cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500.

Categories are: people; plants and animals; places.

The winning photos from 2017 are included in the guide. See them here.

Guide readers will find sections devoted to each of the three counties, coupons and stories about the pending opening of the Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial, expected to be dedicated in September, and the Great Allegheny Passage's 40th anniversary.

We're under construction! Follow updates on the Tower of Voices from construction to dedication using #TOV2018 Learn about the Tower of Voices: https://t.co/bk36Xty2r5 More on construction https://t.co/cXcEHiTWUM #TowerOfVoices #Honor93 pic.twitter.com/Q3W6IpTdLw — Flight 93 NMEM (@Flight93NPS) November 16, 2017

They also will find a regional happy hour salute, with information on the growing number of breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Those preparing to say "I do" can browse descriptions of regional venues and reception sites.

A year-round calendar gives plenty of options for entertainment, no matter the season.

"In the world of digital, it is interesting to continue to produce a printed piece," says Ann Nemanic, visitors bureau executive director, in a release.

"Visitors still want something in their hands, in essence, a guide. They do their homework online prior to visiting and certainly use their mobile devices once they are here, but there is something about a printed guide that continues to be relevant in the world of travel," she says.

The free guides can be found at numerous sites including Pennsylvania Welcome Centers, Pennsylvania Turnpike Visitors Centers, regional brochure racks, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, and VisitPittsburgh Welcome Centers.

Details: 724-238-5661, ext. 101, or laurelhighlands.org/plan/destination-guide/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.