Entertainment planner: April 19-May 2
Updated 20 hours ago
APRIL 20
Earth Day
Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, April 20-29, various locations. pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto,” April 20-22, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 21
Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. mcgjazz.org
August Wilson's birthday community celebration, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. aacc-awc.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Elixir of Love,” April 21-29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Brian Collins, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
APRIL 24
Branford Marsalis, part of National Jazz Appreciation Month, August Wilson Center. 412-456-6666 or aacc-awc.org
Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
John Popper, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. jergels.com
APRIL 27
Davu Flint: Wall of Sound Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. aacc-awc.org
APRIL 28
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Fauré Requiem, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh World Music Festival with special guests Mathew Tembo, Alba Flamenca and Truth & Rites, Mr. Smalls, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
APRIL 30
Les Violons du Roy with Bernard Labadie, conductor, and Isabelle Faust, violin, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. artsburgh.org
MAY 1
Dwayne Dolphin, local jazz, Backstage Bar at Theater Square. trustarts.org
MAY 2
John Noble's Westmoreland Night of the Stars, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org