Ricky Skaggs, Sidewalk Chalk among Three Rivers Arts Festival music offerings

This year's Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival music lineup includes British pop, South American rhythms, funk, hip-hop and country.

And it all kicks off June 1 with legendary R&B/soul singer Mavis Staples. She provided the soundtrack to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s with her family's band, The Staple Singers, according to a release. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her past three albums have been critically acclaimed collaborations with Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust also announced the festival's other musical headlining acts:

• June 2: British electronic-influenced indie rockers Everything Everything

• June 3: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

• June 4: Banda Magda, eclectic global sounds

• June 5: Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, performing “The Times They Are A-Changin': Words and Music of Bob Dylan”

• June 6: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, featuring Willie Nelson's son fronting Neil Young's current studio and touring band

• June 7: Sidewalk Chalk, a Chicago hip-hop and jazz band

• June 8: Valerie June, an acclaimed blues/folk/soul singer and songwriter

• June 9: Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

In its 59th year, the festival brings world-class art, live entertainment and food to Point State Park, the Gateway Center and the Cultural District from June 1-10.

The free event also will feature annual favorites like the Juried Visual Arts Exhibition and Artist Market with more than 300 artists from around the country, Giant Eagle Creativity Zone, Cultural District gallery exhibits, Acoustic Stage performers, public art, music headliners and more.

Festival gallery exhibits will include Cultural Trust gallery spaces in the Cultural District and galleries at the August Wilson Center. Also happening in the Center June 6 and 7 is the CREATE! Festival and Awards, presented by the Pittsburgh Technology Council in partnership with the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust that attracts nearly 500,000 visitors annually. The festival is the recipient of the Outstanding Green Event Award and GOLD level accreditation from the Pennsylvania Resources Council for its environmentally green initiatives of waste reduction, reuse and recycling throughout the festival grounds.

Festival hours will be noon to 8 p.m. daily, unless otherwise noted.

Details: trustarts.org/TRAF

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.