Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Munhall's Carpatho-Rusyn Center hosts inaugural exhibit

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, April 20, 2018, 11:47 p.m.

Four artists walk into a church ... no, this is not a joke.

It's a true statement about a quartet of creative-types who will have their works featured as part of an exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall through May 19.

The Carpatho-Rusyn Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the Carpatho-Rusyn culture in the United States Its mission is to sustain, as worthy of preserving and perpetuation in their own right, the distinct culture, history, language and heritage of the Carpatho-Rusyn people.

“This is an inaugural art exhibition at the center — four artists who have diverse styles and use artistic media,” says Maryann Sivak, director of the center. “Their subjects are varied, but draw upon the vitality of life and exhibit the beauty of rendering the visible and the imaginative in drawn and painted forms.”

There are 116 works on exhibit. Some originals will be available for sale while others can be purchased as prints. Prices start at $35.

The artists

Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills, who along with her husband, founded Open Art Studio inside Springdale United Presbyterian Church. It is an art ministry.

Carlisle's collage work is a transformative process from which she cuts, tears, pastes and sews painted images and textures, often extracted from her own drawings, paintings and photographs into a unified whole. As she composes and builds these fragments into a new beginning, she is reminded that what is broken in life is often where people find a place to start again.

Incorporated into one of her pieces is the first item she ever made in art school when she was 19 years old. Some of her works are called “Letting Go,” “Thoughts of Home” and “The Empty Chair.”

“We never stop finding ourselves emotionally, artistically and creatively,” says Carlisle, a board-certified art therapist. “Art is a way to express yourself and not just about pretty pictures. It's a way for me to get my feelings out.”

Jon Coulter of Edgewood is a medical illustrator. He trained at John Hopkins School of Medicine and has illustrated more than 30 books of surgery and hundreds of journal articles. He belongs to the American Realist School and says he is truly excited to when he may depict the outsides of his subjects. Coulter creates in pen and ink as well as watercolors and oil creating such pieces as “Pebble Beach in California” and a series of paintings depicting parts of England he visited such as “Barford Bridge” “Stonehenge” and “Anne Hathaway's Cottage.”

“I had not done watercolors in a long time so it was nice to create these images for this show,” says Coulter, who also did some works in pen and ink. “They are done based on photos I took because it would have taken me way too long to sit and draw them live.”

Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, now lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County. Last year she became a U.S. citizen.

She creates realistic art, specializing in drawing and painting portraitures of people and animals, historical landmarks, old towns and streets.

She does it with a delicate sense of expressing the magical moment of the scene. Her media are colored pencils, graphite, oil and watercolors. Choosing themes that evoke positive emotions and bring smiles and peace to people's minds is the goal of her imagery. Her pieces are titled“My Son,” “Beautiful Nature” and “Old Car.”

“I see a magical moment from that place and it speaks to me,” she says. “My artistic journey is not complicated. I just started doing what was inside me and I liked all my life. When I saw so many positive reactions, it urged me moving forward and to practice and practice, and I love to paint and draw and I cannot stop. It makes me happy if I can make other people happy and if I can bring a smile in their minds and the sun in their souls.”

Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum. Walter has 30 pieces in the show including “The Shield,” “Soldier” and “Honeybee Mask.”

He works in textured and varied media. He says among his images are drawings and prints that reflect the passage of time with an emphasis on texture and process.

“These drawings are inspired by geology, time and current events,” says Walter, who studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and also in Italy. “I am inspired by this idea of extinction, and these drawings show frozen evidence of things. The idea that time connects these pieces together.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills, who along with her husband, founded Open Art Studio, inside Springdale United Presbyterian Church, is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills, who along with her husband, founded Open Art Studio, inside Springdale United Presbyterian Church, is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum. His work will be featured at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum. His work will be featured at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, and last year became U.S. citizen. Her pieces will be showcased at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, and last year became U.S. citizen. Her pieces will be showcased at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He created pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors like this one of Pebble Beach in California.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He created pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors like this one of Pebble Beach in California.
Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, creates realistic art, specializing in drawing and painting portraitures of people and animals and old historical landmarks and romantic old towns and streets as well as old cars like this one.
COURTESY JANA HOUSKOVA
Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, creates realistic art, specializing in drawing and painting portraitures of people and animals and old historical landmarks and romantic old towns and streets as well as old cars like this one.
Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, creates realistic art, specializing in drawing and painting portraitures of people and animals, like this dog. Her pieces will be showcased at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
COURTESY JANA HOUSKOVA
Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, creates realistic art, specializing in drawing and painting portraitures of people and animals, like this dog. Her pieces will be showcased at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. This one is called 'Fossil DataStorage Obsolescence.'
COURTESY MICHAEL WALTER
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. This one is called 'Fossil DataStorage Obsolescence.'
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum. This one is called 'The Shield.'
COURTESY MICHAEL WALTER
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum. This one is called 'The Shield.'
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum such as this one called 'Honeybee Mask.' His work will be featured at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
COURTESY MICHAEL WALTER
Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum such as this one called 'Honeybee Mask.' His work will be featured at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces. This one is called 'Do You Hear Me.'
COURTESY JANET CARLISLE
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces. This one is called 'Do You Hear Me.'
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces. This one is called 'Culminating Circumstance.'
COURTESY JANET CARLISLE
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces. This one is called 'Culminating Circumstance.'
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces called 'Be Still.'
COURTESY JANET CARLISLE
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces called 'Be Still.'
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces.This one is called 'Red Chair.'
COURTESY JANET CARLISLE
Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills is one of the artists showcasing their work at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church' at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall. Here is one of her collage pieces.This one is called 'Red Chair.'
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He creates pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors. This piece is one which will be showcased when his work will be featured in 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' an art exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
COURTESY JON COULTER
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He creates pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors. This piece is one which will be showcased when his work will be featured in 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' an art exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He creates pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors. This piece is one which will be showcased when his work will be featured in 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' an art exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
COURTESY JON COULTER
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He creates pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors. This piece is one which will be showcased when his work will be featured in 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' an art exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He creates pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors. This piece is called 'Stonehenge' and was inspired from a trip to Wiltshire, England. Coulter is one of four artists whose work will be showcased at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' an exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
COURTESY JON COULTER
Jon Coulter of Edgewood is known for his medical illustrations. He creates pieces in pen and ink as well as watercolors. This piece is called 'Stonehenge' and was inspired from a trip to Wiltshire, England. Coulter is one of four artists whose work will be showcased at 'Four Artists Walk into a Church,' an exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me