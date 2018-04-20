Munhall's Carpatho-Rusyn Center hosts inaugural exhibit

Four artists walk into a church ... no, this is not a joke.

It's a true statement about a quartet of creative-types who will have their works featured as part of an exhibit at the Carpatho-Rusyn Center in Munhall through May 19.

The Carpatho-Rusyn Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the Carpatho-Rusyn culture in the United States Its mission is to sustain, as worthy of preserving and perpetuation in their own right, the distinct culture, history, language and heritage of the Carpatho-Rusyn people.

“This is an inaugural art exhibition at the center — four artists who have diverse styles and use artistic media,” says Maryann Sivak, director of the center. “Their subjects are varied, but draw upon the vitality of life and exhibit the beauty of rendering the visible and the imaginative in drawn and painted forms.”

There are 116 works on exhibit. Some originals will be available for sale while others can be purchased as prints. Prices start at $35.

The artists

Janet Carlisle of Penn Hills, who along with her husband, founded Open Art Studio inside Springdale United Presbyterian Church. It is an art ministry.

Carlisle's collage work is a transformative process from which she cuts, tears, pastes and sews painted images and textures, often extracted from her own drawings, paintings and photographs into a unified whole. As she composes and builds these fragments into a new beginning, she is reminded that what is broken in life is often where people find a place to start again.

Incorporated into one of her pieces is the first item she ever made in art school when she was 19 years old. Some of her works are called “Letting Go,” “Thoughts of Home” and “The Empty Chair.”

“We never stop finding ourselves emotionally, artistically and creatively,” says Carlisle, a board-certified art therapist. “Art is a way to express yourself and not just about pretty pictures. It's a way for me to get my feelings out.”

Jon Coulter of Edgewood is a medical illustrator. He trained at John Hopkins School of Medicine and has illustrated more than 30 books of surgery and hundreds of journal articles. He belongs to the American Realist School and says he is truly excited to when he may depict the outsides of his subjects. Coulter creates in pen and ink as well as watercolors and oil creating such pieces as “Pebble Beach in California” and a series of paintings depicting parts of England he visited such as “Barford Bridge” “Stonehenge” and “Anne Hathaway's Cottage.”

“I had not done watercolors in a long time so it was nice to create these images for this show,” says Coulter, who also did some works in pen and ink. “They are done based on photos I took because it would have taken me way too long to sit and draw them live.”

Jana Houskova, originally from the Czech Republic, now lives in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County. Last year she became a U.S. citizen.

She creates realistic art, specializing in drawing and painting portraitures of people and animals, historical landmarks, old towns and streets.

She does it with a delicate sense of expressing the magical moment of the scene. Her media are colored pencils, graphite, oil and watercolors. Choosing themes that evoke positive emotions and bring smiles and peace to people's minds is the goal of her imagery. Her pieces are titled“My Son,” “Beautiful Nature” and “Old Car.”

“I see a magical moment from that place and it speaks to me,” she says. “My artistic journey is not complicated. I just started doing what was inside me and I liked all my life. When I saw so many positive reactions, it urged me moving forward and to practice and practice, and I love to paint and draw and I cannot stop. It makes me happy if I can make other people happy and if I can bring a smile in their minds and the sun in their souls.”

Michael Walter of Carnegie is inspired by geology, time and current events. An emphasis on masks and totem poles has been a more recent development in his images that constitute a personal natural history museum. Walter has 30 pieces in the show including “The Shield,” “Soldier” and “Honeybee Mask.”

He works in textured and varied media. He says among his images are drawings and prints that reflect the passage of time with an emphasis on texture and process.

“These drawings are inspired by geology, time and current events,” says Walter, who studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and also in Italy. “I am inspired by this idea of extinction, and these drawings show frozen evidence of things. The idea that time connects these pieces together.”

