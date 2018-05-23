Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment Planner: May 24-June 6

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh's The Commonheart rock and soul band
Facebook
Pittsburgh's The Commonheart rock and soul band
Former 'Glee' stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss will bring a mix of their music from the successful television show, Broadway and their own solo albums on their LM/DC Tour, which includes a June 2 stop at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.
ellentube.com
Former 'Glee' stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss will bring a mix of their music from the successful television show, Broadway and their own solo albums on their LM/DC Tour, which includes a June 2 stop at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.
The Decemberists will perform at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. on May 31.
CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP
The Decemberists will perform at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. on May 31.
Jack White
Getty Images
Jack White
Night Market in Market Square
RENEE ROSENSTEEL
Night Market in Market Square
The Pittsburgh Camerata
John Filippone
The Pittsburgh Camerata
Swing City
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Swing City
Gateway Clipper Galactic Battle Cruise
Tribune-Review
Gateway Clipper Galactic Battle Cruise

Updated 19 hours ago

May 24

Fourth Biennial 2018 Merrick Masters Art Exhibition, Merrick Art Gallery, New Brighton. Through July 15. 724-846-1130 or merrickartgallery.org

SIGHT // SOUND, James Gallery, West End Pittsburgh. Through June 16. 412-922-9800 or jamesgallery.net

May 25

Community Music Program Recital, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2923 or setonhill.edu

Mike Marino Comedy Tour, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

New Found Glory, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Sonido Gallo Negro and Afro Yaqui Music Collective, Salems Event Center, Strip District. Pandemic Dance Party on Facebook

May 26

Saturday Night Market, Market Square, Pittsburgh. Weekly through Oct. 27. downtownpittsburgh.com

May 27

Jeannette Community Band, Memorial Day concert, American Legion Post 344, Jeannette. 724-523-6231

May 28

Memorial Classic Dog Show, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, New Castle. visitlawrencecounty.com

May 29

Jevon Rushton Group, Backstage Bar at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

May 30

The Ironweed Tales, Aftershock Theater, Lawrenceville. Also May 30-June 3. folklabfemme.ticketleap.com

May 31

1940s Swing Dance Concert, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, Oakland. 412-963-6878 or mcgjazz.org

BACHBOOMBOX II, Barebones Black Box Theater, Braddock. 412-298-4553 or barebonesproductions.com

The Decemberists, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Stand Up for CF, comedy benefit for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.net/clubcafe

Willow Hill, Thank Goodness It's Summer (TGIS) free concert series, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

June 1

Friendly Fire Friday, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Alumni Exhibition, Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center, Greensburg. Through July 28. 724-830-1071 or setonhill.edu

The Commonheart, SummerSounds Free Concert Series, Saint Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

June 2

Bodiography Spring Concert, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Lea Michele and Darren Criss, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

XFest Featuring Jack White, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

June 3

Galactic Battle Cruise, featuring space movie costume characters, Gateway Clipper, South Side. 412-355-7980 or gatewayclipper.com

Jill Sobule, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.net/clubcafe

Mammoth Fest, family-oriented festival with food, activities and entertainment, Mammoth Park, Mt. Pleasant Township. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Pittsburgh Concert Society Recital, Kresge Auditorium, Carnegie Mellon University, Oakland. 412-279-2970 or pittsburghconcertsociety.org

Swing City, Ligonier Town Hall. 7240238-4200 or ligonier.com

June 6

Pittsburgh Camerata, Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. 412-421-5884 or pittsburghcamerata.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me