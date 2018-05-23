Entertainment Planner: May 24-June 6
Updated 19 hours ago
May 24
Fourth Biennial 2018 Merrick Masters Art Exhibition, Merrick Art Gallery, New Brighton. Through July 15. 724-846-1130 or merrickartgallery.org
SIGHT // SOUND, James Gallery, West End Pittsburgh. Through June 16. 412-922-9800 or jamesgallery.net
May 25
Community Music Program Recital, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2923 or setonhill.edu
Mike Marino Comedy Tour, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
New Found Glory, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Sonido Gallo Negro and Afro Yaqui Music Collective, Salems Event Center, Strip District. Pandemic Dance Party on Facebook
May 26
Saturday Night Market, Market Square, Pittsburgh. Weekly through Oct. 27. downtownpittsburgh.com
May 27
Jeannette Community Band, Memorial Day concert, American Legion Post 344, Jeannette. 724-523-6231
May 28
Memorial Classic Dog Show, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, New Castle. visitlawrencecounty.com
May 29
Jevon Rushton Group, Backstage Bar at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
May 30
The Ironweed Tales, Aftershock Theater, Lawrenceville. Also May 30-June 3. folklabfemme.ticketleap.com
May 31
1940s Swing Dance Concert, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, Oakland. 412-963-6878 or mcgjazz.org
BACHBOOMBOX II, Barebones Black Box Theater, Braddock. 412-298-4553 or barebonesproductions.com
The Decemberists, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Stand Up for CF, comedy benefit for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.net/clubcafe
Willow Hill, Thank Goodness It's Summer (TGIS) free concert series, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
June 1
Friendly Fire Friday, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Alumni Exhibition, Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center, Greensburg. Through July 28. 724-830-1071 or setonhill.edu
The Commonheart, SummerSounds Free Concert Series, Saint Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
June 2
Bodiography Spring Concert, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Lea Michele and Darren Criss, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
XFest Featuring Jack White, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
June 3
Galactic Battle Cruise, featuring space movie costume characters, Gateway Clipper, South Side. 412-355-7980 or gatewayclipper.com
Jill Sobule, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.net/clubcafe
Mammoth Fest, family-oriented festival with food, activities and entertainment, Mammoth Park, Mt. Pleasant Township. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Pittsburgh Concert Society Recital, Kresge Auditorium, Carnegie Mellon University, Oakland. 412-279-2970 or pittsburghconcertsociety.org
Swing City, Ligonier Town Hall. 7240238-4200 or ligonier.com
June 6
Pittsburgh Camerata, Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. 412-421-5884 or pittsburghcamerata.org