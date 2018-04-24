'Stars on Ice' roster bolstered by Olympic medalists

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Candy Williams | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Sharon Sipple
Sharon Sipple
Sharon Sipple
U.S. Champion Adam Rippon, a native of Scranton who won a 2018 Olympic bronze medal in the team event for figure skating, will perform as part of 'Stars on Ice' on April 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 hours ago

Nathan Chen hasn't had much time to rest his skates since dazzling fans with his record-breaking six quadruple jumps during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where he won a bronze medal as part of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team.

He went on to land another six quads and become the first U.S. men's world champion since 2009 at the World Figure Skating Championships last month in Milan, Italy.

Chen, 18, is one of the headliners with the Stars on Ice tour, which makes a stop in Pittsburgh April 27 for one performance at PPG Paints Arena.

The ice skater from Salt Lake City, Utah, was disappointed that he wasn't an individual medalist at the Olympics, but he was celebrating his latest accomplishment in Milan during a phone call from Fort Myers, Fla., where the cast was rehearsing before the tour kicked off on April 6.

“It was a pretty incredible feeling,” he recalled. “It was awesome to have the opportunity to redeem myself at the Worlds event.”

He says his first Olympics experience was still memorable despite his less-than-favorable results.

“It was just the unity of all the athletes, in all different sports, from different countries, all there to compete and intermingling with no hatred,” he says.

He hasn't decided about competing in the 2022 Olympics, noting that “four years is a long time from now.” He's also looking into pursuing a college degree.

“I've been accepted at Yale, which is something to think about,” he says.

For Stars on Ice, Chen will be reprising his short program from the Olympics and participating in some group numbers with the rest of the cast.

Joining him on the ice will be 2018 U.S. Ladies Champion Bradie Tennell, who also skated with the U.S. Olympic Team in PyeongChang. She also competed in Milan, finishing in sixth place, the highest placement in the World championships for an American woman.

Tennell, 20, who overcame back injuries to compete in her first full senior international season, lives in Carpentersville, Ill., and trains near Chicago. In Pittsburgh, she will perform a shortened version of her Olympics free skate program featuring music from the 2015 live-action movie “Cinderella.”

Also in the Stars on Ice cast: Maia and Alex Shibutani, brother and sister two-time National Ice Dance Champions, three-time World medalists and Olympics Ice Dance bronze medalists; U.S. Champion Adam Rippon, a native of Scranton; and National Champion Mirai Nagasu, who landed the first triple axel for an American woman at the Olympics.

Other featured skaters: Olympics Ice Dance Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White; 2018 National Ice Dance Champions and World Silver Medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; three-time National Champion and 2016 World Silver Medalist Ashley Wagner; National Champion Jason Brown; and 2017 U.S. Ladies Champion Karen Chen.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

