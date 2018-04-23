Comedian, turned actor Eddie Griffin to perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Comedian turned actor Eddie Griffin will perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 8 p.m. June 8.

Born in Kansas City, MO., Griffin was voted class clown three years in a row in high school. His first love was always dance and by the age of 16, Griffin opened his own dance studio and was choreographing the NFL's Kansas City Chief's half-time shows.

On a dare from his cousin, Griffin went on stage at a local comedy club Sanford and Sons –which catapulted him to a dream of becoming a standup comedian in Los Angeles.

He has his own hit comedy series "Malcolm and Eddie" for which he won the NAACP Image Award for best actor in a comedy series. He has worked with his godfather Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and performed with on Dr. Dre's multi-platinum selling albums "The Chronic" and "Chronic 2001."

Most of his specials and films can be found on Netflix and are available for purchase on iTunes. Currently, he can be found three nights a week in the King's Room at Rio Las Vegas and is starring in "The Comedy Get Down Television Series" airing on BET at 11:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Tickets are $39.75-$65 and go on sale to the general public at noon on April 27.

Details: librarymusichall.com

