Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Comedian, turned actor Eddie Griffin to perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Comedian Eddie Griffin
eddiegriffin.com
Comedian Eddie Griffin

Updated 6 hours ago

Comedian turned actor Eddie Griffin will perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 8 p.m. June 8.

Born in Kansas City, MO., Griffin was voted class clown three years in a row in high school. His first love was always dance and by the age of 16, Griffin opened his own dance studio and was choreographing the NFL's Kansas City Chief's half-time shows.

On a dare from his cousin, Griffin went on stage at a local comedy club Sanford and Sons –which catapulted him to a dream of becoming a standup comedian in Los Angeles.

He has his own hit comedy series "Malcolm and Eddie" for which he won the NAACP Image Award for best actor in a comedy series. He has worked with his godfather Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and performed with on Dr. Dre's multi-platinum selling albums "The Chronic" and "Chronic 2001."

Most of his specials and films can be found on Netflix and are available for purchase on iTunes. Currently, he can be found three nights a week in the King's Room at Rio Las Vegas and is starring in "The Comedy Get Down Television Series" airing on BET at 11:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Tickets are $39.75-$65 and go on sale to the general public at noon on April 27.

Details: librarymusichall.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me