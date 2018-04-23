Emmy award winning comedian David Cross to perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Emmy award winner and Grammy award nominee Comedian David Cross will perform at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 8 p.m. July 31. An inventive performer, writer, and producer has a new series "Bliss," which premiered in February on Sky TV in the United Kingdom. It is about a travel writer who has two families and neither knows of the others existence.
JUST ANNOUNCED: David Cross: Oh Come On World Tour 2018 hits Pittsburgh on July 31st!Venue presale begins this Wednsday at 10am with the password 'COMEDY'! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Tickets + info: https://t.co/AQzzAX61I6 https://t.co/v9UHxVImkm— Library Music Hall (@clmusichall) April 23, 2018
On the big screen, he has appeared in the independent features, "Kill Your Darlings," alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Michael C. Hall and the dramedy, "It's a Disaster," opposite Julia Stiles and America Ferrera. Cross' introduction to the television scene came with "The Ben Stiller Show," where he honed his comedy writing skills and shared a 1993 Emmy award for outstanding achievement in writing in a variety or music program.
Tickets are $39.75 at go on sale at noon April 27.
Details: librarymusichall.com
