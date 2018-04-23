Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Emmy award winning comedian David Cross to perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Emmy award winner and Grammy award nominee Comedian David Cross will perform at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 8 p.m. July 31. An inventive performer, writer, and producer has a new series "Bliss," which premiered in February on Sky TV in the United Kingdom. It is about a travel writer who has two families and neither knows of the others existence.

On the big screen, he has appeared in the independent features, "Kill Your Darlings," alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Michael C. Hall and the dramedy, "It's a Disaster," opposite Julia Stiles and America Ferrera. Cross' introduction to the television scene came with "The Ben Stiller Show," where he honed his comedy writing skills and shared a 1993 Emmy award for outstanding achievement in writing in a variety or music program.

Tickets are $39.75 at go on sale at noon April 27.

Details: librarymusichall.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

